Akhmetov's Business Reorients Production to Support Ukrainian Defense

Rinat Akhmetov, a prominent Ukrainian businessman, continues to demonstrate not only entrepreneurial expertise but also a deep sense of social responsibility. In the face of the war triggered by the Russian invasion, he has been actively leveraging his resources to support the country and its people. His business operations, alongside his personal initiatives, are focused on humanitarian aid, military support, and the reconstruction of war-affected regions.

Akhmetov and his team are working tirelessly to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities while also easing the hardships faced by civilians during these challenging times.

Read more here: Forbes

Contribution to the defense of Ukraine

One of the most impactful initiatives undertaken by Akhmetov's business is the Steel Front militarized project. This initiative is dedicated to supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine by leveraging the resources of the SCM Group. The company’s plants have shifted production to manufacture armor plates for body armor, modular dugouts, and other critical structures to fortify the positions of the Ukrainian army.

In total, approximately 330 dugouts have been supplied, along with thermal imagers, drones, and medical equipment. These resources have proven essential to strengthening the country’s defense capabilities.

Humanitarian aid

The Rinat Akhmetov Foundation has established a programme to distribute food, medicine, hygiene products, and clothing to civilians impacted by the war. This assistance is provided not only to residents of frontline areas but also to those living under occupation or those who have temporarily lost access to essential resources.

As part of the Heart of Azovstal project, the Foundation allocated UAH 1 billion to support the defenders of Mariupol and their families. Additionally, Rinat Akhmetov has invested substantial funds to aid war victims, including initiatives to provide housing for people with disabilities and those in need.

Post-war reconstruction

SCM is actively developing plans to rebuild the destroyed infrastructure in the southeastern regions, which have suffered the greatest damage. Akhmetov emphasizes that the reconstruction process must be both large-scale and long-term, involving foreign investment and creating new jobs. This approach will not only support the country's economy but also expedite its recovery after the war. The total contribution from Rinat Akhmetov has exceeded 9 billion hryvnias.