GERB Opposes Retail Price Cap Amid Boycott and Public Concerns

GERB has expressed its opposition to implementing a price cap on retail sales in supermarket chains, as stated by Denitsa Sacheva during an interview with bTV. She clarified that the right-wing party supports market-based solutions rather than left-leaning proposals for price controls, emphasizing that such measures would not align with their economic approach. Sacheva, who chairs the parliamentary Labor and Social Policy Committee, described the calls for a price cap as a publicity stunt rather than a practical solution.

Sacheva also noted her understanding of the public's desire for fair prices relative to their income but argued that boycotts and price caps would not effectively address these concerns. She warned that price restrictions could lead to speculation and cause certain products to disappear from shelves. According to the State Commission for Markets, prices have recently seen only minimal reductions, with some products dropping by just a few cents.

In a separate statement, GERB leader Boyko Borissov reiterated his stance on market-driven pricing during discussions surrounding the boycott of large retail stores. He stressed that the market, not state-imposed measures, should determine prices. Borissov also emphasized the importance of regulators in managing such issues and stated that decisions regarding the appointment of regulators must be made in the coming weeks. He warned that failure to elect regulators could result in a situation where outdated leadership would dominate the country.

A boycott of retail chains in Bulgaria, supported by four organizations, is being held today to protest high food prices. The initiative, which originated in Croatia and spread across the Balkans, aims to leave stores empty as a form of protest against rising food costs that many view as disproportionate to wages. The organizers are urging the government to adopt a measure similar to Croatia's, which includes capping prices for 70 essential food products. However, economic experts are skeptical about the effectiveness of price controls. While some citizens, particularly pensioners, support the boycott due to the rising cost of living, others are doubtful about its impact. A counter-movement promoting regular shopping has also emerged.

