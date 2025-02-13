UK Trial: Evidence Points to Russian Coordination in Bulgarian Spy Cell Activities

February 13, 2025, Thursday
Bulgaria: UK Trial: Evidence Points to Russian Coordination in Bulgarian Spy Cell Activities

In the ongoing trial at the Central Criminal Court in London, the prosecutor, Alison Morgan, emphasized that the Bulgarians accused of spying for Russia—Katrin Ivanova, Vanya Gaberova, and Tihomir Ivanchev—were personally selected by Russian agents and fully aware of the operations they were involved in. While the defendants claim to have been misled or manipulated, Morgan pointed out that, despite their amateur status, they were fully cognizant of the high stakes involved in the espionage activities. The prosecutor added that the alleged leaders of the group would not have chosen random or unreliable individuals for such operations.

The case has shed light on the group's attempts to infiltrate sensitive military and political spaces, including a mission targeting the US military base in Stuttgart. There were efforts to gain access to the phones of Ukrainian soldiers, as well as surveillance on investigative journalist Christo Grozev and Russian dissident Kirill Kachur. Furthermore, the group was involved in covert travel to locations such as Austria, Spain, and Montenegro, carrying advanced surveillance equipment.

During the trial, additional details emerged about the group's activities. One of the defendants, Vanya Gaberova, instructed her best friend, Tsveti, to place far-right Ukrainian stickers on buildings in Vienna, including the Jewish Museum. This was part of an apparent attempt to sway public opinion against Ukraine. Gaberova claimed that the task was simply a favor to her lover, Biser Dzhambazov, who allegedly owed someone a debt. Gaberova maintained that she was unaware of the meaning behind the stickers or their symbolism.

Text messages exchanged between Orlin Rusev, the head of the spy cell, and Jan Marsalek, the Russian agent directing the operation from Moscow, revealed instructions for carefully positioning the stickers to make it appear as though real Ukrainian supporters were responsible. Gaberova denied having any knowledge of these communications at the time.

The trial also highlighted the discovery of a vast amount of high-tech surveillance equipment in Rusev's apartment in Great Yarmouth, along with numerous false identity documents. Both Rusev and Dzhambazov pleaded guilty early in the trial, acknowledging their involvement in the espionage activities.

