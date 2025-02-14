Mickoski Questions Bulgarian Minority's Constitutional Recognition in North Macedonia

Macedonian Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski raised questions in parliament about the inclusion of Bulgarians in North Macedonia's constitution while there is no similar requirement for Albania, despite a larger number of self-identified Bulgarians in the country. Mickoski addressed the issue in response to a question from opposition MP Dimitar Apasiev regarding the government's approach to Bulgarian influence in Albania and the possibility of opening a consulate in Korce.

Mickoski stated that the government's strategy focuses on strengthening North Macedonia's economy first, which would then allow the country to open consulates in Albania and elsewhere. He pointed to the country's limited financial resources, citing the small budgets allocated to North Macedonian ambassadors abroad, including in Tirana, Brussels, and Washington. He argued that improving the economy would lead to a stronger representation of the Macedonian minority abroad, claiming that the number of those identifying as Macedonian in Albania would significantly increase in future censuses.

The census results in Albania have been a point of contention, particularly in North Macedonia, where tensions arose after the latest data was released. In the 2023 Albanian census, 7,057 people identified as Bulgarians, while 2,281 listed themselves as Macedonians—a decline from the 5,512 reported in 2011. Mickoski challenged the implications of these numbers, questioning how some Macedonians could have allegedly been assimilated while the number of Bulgarians increased. He also emphasized that protecting Macedonian communities abroad, including in Albania, Serbia, Bulgaria, Greece, and Kosovo, remains a priority for his government.

Representatives of North Macedonia's parliamentary parties recently met with the Macedonian Alliance for European Integration in Albania, following a meeting between President Gordana Siljanovska and Vasil Sterovski, leader of the Party of Macedonians in Albania. These discussions focused on concerns over the status of the Macedonian minority in Albania, with participants alleging attempts at assimilation and external propaganda that threaten their cultural and national identity.

In response to Mickoski’s remarks, Bulgaria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a formal statement expressing deep disappointment and strong condemnation. The ministry accused Mickoski of distorting reality and undermining efforts to foster good neighborly relations and European integration. It reiterated that the issue of Bulgarians' rights in North Macedonia is not a bilateral dispute but a matter of adherence to European values and standards.

The Bulgarian Foreign Ministry emphasized that North Macedonia's EU accession process depends on implementing commitments, including constitutional amendments to guarantee minority rights. It also highlighted that many Macedonian citizens have obtained Bulgarian citizenship, affirming their Bulgarian origin and identity. The statement urged Macedonian authorities to avoid divisive rhetoric and focus on fulfilling EU membership criteria, including the protection of all ethnic communities. The ministry stressed that only through sincere dialogue and mutual respect can both nations achieve sustainable development and integration into a united Europe.

Sources: