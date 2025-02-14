China Proposes Trump-Putin Summit Without Zelensky

Following recent conversations between US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) have concluded that Putin remains unwilling to make any compromises in future peace talks. The ISW assessment highlights that the Kremlin continues to frame NATO’s expansion as the root cause of the war, signaling that Russia remains committed to advancing its security interests at the expense of Ukraine and the West.

Trump confirmed that he and Putin discussed the war and agreed that their administrations would begin negotiations “immediately.” Meanwhile, the Kremlin stated that Putin emphasized the need to address what Russia sees as the fundamental causes of the conflict and expressed agreement with Trump that a long-term resolution could be reached through diplomacy.

During his phone call with Zelensky, Trump reportedly shared details of his conversation with Putin. Zelensky’s office stated that their discussion touched on opportunities for peace, Ukraine’s technological capabilities, and plans for future bilateral meetings. However, when asked at a press conference whether he considered Ukraine an equal participant in peace talks, Trump gave a vague response, saying, "That's an interesting question," and reiterated that Ukraine must seek peace. When pressed about whether he supported territorial concessions by Ukraine, he noted that Zelensky would "have to do what he has to do" and commented on the Ukrainian leader’s declining approval ratings.

The Kremlin has firmly rejected any proposals for territorial exchanges. Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev dismissed the idea as “nonsense,” while Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia would “never discuss” the exchange of its territory. The ISW has interpreted these remarks as further evidence that Putin will only accept a settlement that fully aligns with his demands.

At the same time, international concerns about Russia’s long-term military ambitions continue to grow. Denmark’s Defence Intelligence Service has assessed that Russia may have the capability to launch a full-scale war against NATO within the next five years. The ISW has previously noted that Moscow is actively restructuring its military and society to prepare for a potential future conflict with the alliance.

Meanwhile, Chinese officials have reportedly approached Trump’s team with an offer to organize a summit between him and Putin, excluding Zelensky. The proposal, which was conveyed through intermediaries, was presented as a way to facilitate peacekeeping efforts after an eventual truce. However, the suggestion was met with skepticism in both Washington and European capitals, given Beijing’s increasingly close ties with Moscow. The White House declined to confirm whether such a proposal had been received, with an administration official dismissing it as “not viable at all.” A spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington claimed to be unaware of the offer but expressed hope that all parties would work toward de-escalation.

Despite these diplomatic developments, European leaders have reaffirmed that any resolution to the war must involve Ukraine. The foreign ministers of France, Germany, and Spain stressed after a joint meeting that Kyiv and its European partners must be included in any peace talks. In the meantime, Ukraine’s Defense Ministry has launched a new recruitment program aimed at attracting young volunteers to the military, as fighting continues in several areas, including Kursk Oblast and Toretsk.

The broader geopolitical implications of these discussions remain uncertain, but Western officials continue to emphasize that any lasting peace must be based on Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

