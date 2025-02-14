Trump: Ukraine in NATO Not Practical, Eyes Future Meeting with Putin in Saudi Arabia

US President Donald Trump has stated that he expects to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the future, possibly in Saudi Arabia. He made the remark after a phone conversation with Putin, which he described as good. Trump also spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the same day, with both calls focusing on the war in Ukraine.

Speaking at the White House, Trump said his discussion with Putin lasted over an hour, while Zelensky’s office reported that their call with Trump also lasted about an hour. The Kremlin, on the other hand, stated that the conversation between Trump and Putin lasted nearly an hour and a half. According to Russian sources, there were suggestions that a meeting between the two presidents could take place in a third country, such as Saudi Arabia or the United Arab Emirates. The Kremlin also confirmed that Putin had invited Trump to visit Moscow.

Following the calls, Trump expressed optimism about the possibility of peace, saying that both Putin and Zelensky want an end to the conflict. He reiterated that he, too, sought peace and wanted to see an end to the bloodshed. However, he also stated that he did not consider it practical for Ukraine to join NATO, nor did he believe that Ukraine would be able to regain all of its lost territory.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has begun a five-day tour of Europe and the Middle East, with his first stop in Germany. He is set to participate in an international security conference in Munich alongside US Vice President J.D. Vance. At the conference, world leaders will discuss Trump’s approach to the war in Ukraine. Vance is also expected to meet with Zelensky during the event.

Earlier, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said that restoring Ukraine’s pre-2014 borders was unrealistic. He emphasized that the Trump administration did not see NATO membership for Ukraine as a viable solution to the ongoing conflict, which began with Russia’s invasion in 2022.

The United Kingdom also weighed in on Trump’s remarks, with the British Foreign Office stating that it shared his desire to end the war. However, the statement emphasized that Russia could do so immediately by withdrawing its forces and ending the invasion. The UK reiterated its commitment to supporting Ukraine in securing a just and lasting peace. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer had previously made similar comments, emphasizing the importance of strengthening Ukraine’s position.

In Brussels, British Defense Secretary John Healey announced a new military aid package for Ukraine worth 150 million pounds. The package includes tanks, armored personnel carriers, drones, and air defense systems, reinforcing the UK’s ongoing military support for Kyiv.