Bulgarians Boycott Retail Chains Over High Food Prices

Society | February 13, 2025, Thursday // 09:08
Bulgaria: Bulgarians Boycott Retail Chains Over High Food Prices

A boycott of retail chains over high food prices has been announced for today in Bulgaria. The initiative is backed by four organizations: the Federation of Consumers in Bulgaria, the association "For Affordable and Quality Food," "United Pensioners' Unions," and "The System is Killing Us." The organizers are calling on citizens to refrain from shopping in large grocery stores to express their dissatisfaction with rising prices.

The idea for the boycott originated in Croatia and has since spread to other Balkan countries, including North Macedonia, Montenegro, and Bosnia and Herzegovina. In Bulgaria, the initiative aims to leave stores empty as a form of civil protest against the sharp increase in food prices, which many believe is disproportionate to income levels.

The protest organizers are also calling on the Bulgarian government to implement a measure similar to one adopted in Croatia—a list of 70 essential food products with capped prices. However, economic experts have expressed skepticism about the effectiveness of such an approach, arguing that price controls are not a market-based solution.

Public opinion on the boycott remains divided. Many citizens support the initiative, citing the rising cost of living and stagnant wages. Some have pointed out that basic goods, such as butter, are significantly more expensive in Bulgaria than in other European countries. Pensioners, in particular, say they are struggling to afford essential items. Others, however, doubt that the boycott will have any impact on pricing policies.

Meanwhile, a counter-initiative promoting "mass shopping" has emerged on social media, encouraging people to shop as usual in response to the boycott.

