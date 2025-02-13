Zelensky and Trump Set to Act on Peace Plans After Key Talks

U.S. President Donald Trump held a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Feb. 12, shortly after speaking with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The discussion focused on possible ways to achieve peace, Ukraine’s readiness to collaborate, and its technological capabilities, including the production of drones and other advanced military equipment.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that he had a "meaningful" conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump, during which they discussed potential pathways to achieving peace and strengthening cooperation between their countries.

According to Zelensky, the two leaders explored Ukraine’s technological advancements, including drones and other advanced industries, as well as opportunities for collaboration at the team level. He expressed gratitude for Trump’s interest in what Ukraine and the U.S. could achieve together.

The Ukrainian president also noted that he had briefed Trump on his recent discussions with U.S. National Security Advisor Scott Bessent regarding a new document outlining security measures, economic cooperation, and resource partnerships. Trump, in turn, shared details of his earlier conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Zelensky reaffirmed that Ukraine remains committed to securing a lasting and reliable peace, emphasizing that no nation wants peace more than Ukraine. He stated that both countries are now working on the next steps to counter Russian aggression and establish stability in the region.

The two leaders agreed to maintain further contact and plan future meetings as they continue diplomatic efforts.

I just spoke to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine. The conversation went very well. He, like President Putin, wants to make PEACE. We discussed a variety of topics having to do with the War, but mostly, the meeting that is being set up on Friday in Munich, where Vice… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) February 12, 2025

Earlier in the day, Trump had spoken with Putin in what Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov described as a 90-minute conversation. During the call, Putin invited Trump to Moscow. In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated that both leaders agreed on the urgency of stopping the war in Ukraine and that negotiations to end the conflict would begin immediately. Trump also noted that his first step following the call was to inform Zelensky of the conversation.

I just had a lengthy and highly productive phone call with President Vladimir Putin of Russia. We discussed Ukraine, the Middle East, Energy, Artificial Intelligence, the power of the Dollar, and various other subjects. We both reflected on the Great History of our Nations, and… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) February 12, 2025

Trump announced that he had tasked a team, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, and National Security Advisor Michael Waltz, with leading the negotiations. However, he did not mention his special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg.

Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth stated on Feb. 12 that restoring Ukraine’s pre-2014 borders is not a realistic objective. He also noted that the U.S. does not consider NATO membership for Ukraine to be a feasible outcome of any negotiated settlement. Zelensky, in an interview with The Economist on Feb. 11, acknowledged that NATO accession remains unlikely due to opposition from the U.S. and Germany, though he claimed Hungary would support it if the U.S. backed the move.

Zelensky reiterated that Ukraine’s security depends on President Trump’s decisions and stressed that Kyiv will continue to seek American support for strengthening its military capabilities. He remains convinced that Trump does not yet have a concrete plan for ending the war, even as discussions between the U.S., Russia, and Ukraine are set to move forward.

