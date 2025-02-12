Bulgaria’s Social Minister Faces Backlash for Attending Pro-Russia Conference

Bulgarian Social Minister Borislav Gutsanov, a candidate for the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) leadership, participated in a conference organized by the Russian Embassy in Bulgaria. The event, titled "Transition from a Unipolar to a Multipolar World. Europe - the Balkans - Bulgaria," was held in Sofia to mark the 95th anniversary of the birth of Russian diplomat Yevgeny Primakov. Among the attendees were former Prime Minister Simeon Saxe-Coburg-Gotha, MEP Kristian Vigenin, Kaloyan Pargov, and ABV leader Rumen Petkov, as well as BSP ideologist Ivo Hristov. Notably absent was Deputy Prime Minister Atanas Zafirov, another contender for the BSP chairmanship.

The conference received extensive coverage on the Russian Embassy’s Facebook page and was also highlighted by the BSP press center. However, the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy did not acknowledge Gutsanov's participation. According to the BSP press office, Gutsanov described the event as a symbol of "the wind of change visible throughout the world." He stated that the shift from a unipolar to a multipolar world presents a different perspective, expressing hope for change amid global conflicts, migration crises, and wars. He also reiterated his belief that while Bulgaria belongs in Brussels, maintaining dialogue with Russia and China remains crucial.

Gutsanov’s participation sparked political reactions in Bulgaria. MP Ivaylo Mirchev from the "Democratic Bulgaria" party announced he had submitted an official parliamentary question regarding the minister’s involvement in the event. He criticized Gutsanov’s presence, calling it part of a broader attempt to legitimize authoritarianism as an alternative to democracy. Mirchev also pointed out that while Bulgaria seeks deeper integration with NATO and the EU, a minister was speaking of a "wind of change" at an event hosted by the Russian Embassy.

GERB leader Boyko Borissov also commented on the situation, stating that he was not pleased to see Gutsanov alongside Russian Ambassador Eleonora Mitrofanova. However, he attributed Gutsanov's appointment as minister to issues brought by the party "We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria" (i.e. the failed "assembly" coalition between GERB and WCC-DB).

Minister of Environment and Waters Manol Genov, a representative of BSP-United Left, also weighed in on the controversy, stating that it was inappropriate for Gutsanov to attend events organized by the Russian Embassy. He emphasized that Russia is considered an adversary and that BSP should carefully decide which events it participates in. Genov suggested that Gutsanov should provide an explanation to the party, particularly if he attended the conference in a personal capacity rather than as a minister.

Deputy Prime Minister Atanas Zafirov defended Gutsanov, stating that he was merely a guest at a scientific conference, not an official event of the Russian Embassy. He downplayed the political implications, insisting that the event was not biased.

The Russian Embassy published detailed information and photos from the event, showing the participation of other BSP leadership hopefuls, including Kaloyan Pargov. The conference was dedicated not only to Primakov’s anniversary but also to the 80th anniversary of the Yalta Conference, which historically shaped post-war geopolitical divisions.

Meanwhile, Bulgaria’s Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev held a meeting with EU ambassadors, discussing key international issues, including Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and developments in the Middle East. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized Bulgaria’s commitment to working closely with the new U.S. administration on global challenges.

