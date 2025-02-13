Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has dismissed the idea of a territorial exchange between Russia and Ukraine, stating that such a discussion is out of the question.

According to Peskov, Russia has never considered and will never consider exchanging its territory. His remarks were in response to statements made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who suggested that if former US President Donald Trump were to mediate negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow, he would propose a land swap. Zelenskyy referred to areas of Ukraine currently under Russian occupation and parts of Russia’s Kursk Oblast, where Ukrainian forces have reportedly gained control over certain positions.

Meanwhile, analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) have pointed out that Russian authorities are actively restricting information about the situation in Kursk Oblast. According to ISW, this could be an attempt to prevent the region from becoming a bargaining chip in any potential future peace negotiations.

