Cabinet Moves Forward on Bulgaria’s OECD and Eurozone Integration Efforts

The Bulgarian government has adopted decisions related to the country’s accession to the eurozone and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), the Council of Ministers announced. These steps are in line with Bulgaria's commitments under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan and its efforts to align with international economic and financial standards.

As part of these measures, the government has approved an update to the analysis of state-owned enterprises established under special laws in accordance with Article 62, Paragraph 3 of the Commerce Act. The goal is to clarify whether their activities are predominantly commercial or serve public functions and policies. Based on the revised analysis, a new program for the transformation of state-owned enterprises will be drafted and presented for approval by the Council of Ministers.

Another decision focused on Bulgaria’s accession to seven legal instruments under the OECD Environmental Policy Committee, which will be reviewed next week. The government reaffirmed that joining the OECD remains a top foreign policy priority, as membership would support Bulgaria’s development in line with the organization’s standards on environmental protection and sustainability.

Additionally, the Cabinet approved Bulgaria’s position on joining the OECD Declaration "New Frontiers for Social Policy: Investing in the Future." The declaration, set to be adopted at an OECD ministerial meeting on February 14 in Paris, aligns with Bulgaria’s commitment to social policy reforms and reinforces its willingness to integrate into OECD frameworks.

On the diplomatic front, Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev met with ambassadors from EU member states in Sofia, where he highlighted Bulgaria’s progress in the OECD accession process. He reiterated the country’s ambition to complete the technical phase of its membership bid by late 2025 or early 2026.

Source: Council of Ministers