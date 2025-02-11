February 13: Cloudy Conditions, Rain, Snow, and Cooler Temperatures Across Bulgaria

Society » ENVIRONMENT | February 12, 2025, Wednesday // 17:58
Bulgaria: February 13: Cloudy Conditions, Rain, Snow, and Cooler Temperatures Across Bulgaria Photo: Stella Ivanova

The weather in Bulgaria on Thursday, February 13, will be mostly cloudy, with light rain and snow showers expected in North Central Bulgaria during the morning hours. Winds will be light, coming from the east in Northern Bulgaria and from the south-southwest in Eastern Bulgaria. Morning temperatures will range from minus 5°C to 0°C, with Eastern Bulgaria experiencing temperatures as low as minus 8°C, while Sofia will see a low of minus 3°C. Daytime highs will be between 2°C and 7°C, with Sofia reaching 5°C.

Along the coast, the weather will start off sunny but will become cloudy later in the day. Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from the south-southeast. Highs along the coast will range from 5°C to 7°C.

In the mountain regions, most areas will be cloudy with snow showers expected in the Western Bulgaria massifs and the Balkan Range. A moderate to strong west-northwesterly wind will blow across the mountains. Temperatures will reach a high of 3°C at 1,200 meters, while it will be colder at higher altitudes, with temperatures dropping to minus 3°C at 2,000 meters.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather, Bulgaria, temperatures

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Sets 2031 Deadline for Struma Highway Completion in Official Roadmap

|

Cabinet Moves Forward on Bulgaria’s OECD and Eurozone Integration Efforts

|

EU Takes Bulgaria to Court Over Non-Performing Loans Directive Delay

|

Over 20 European Universities to Showcase Higher Education Opportunities in Bulgaria

|

Bulgaria's New Cheese Rule: Say Goodbye to Traditional Flavors

|

Pro-Russian Party Leader Slams Bulgaria for Giving Water to Greece

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Cold Morning, Mild Afternoon: Bulgaria’s Weather on February 12

On February 12, Bulgaria will experience mostly sunny weather, though cloud cover will increase from the west in the afternoon

Society » Environment | February 11, 2025, Tuesday // 17:04

Weather in Bulgaria: Strong Winds and Low Temperatures Forecast for February 11

Temperatures across Bulgaria on February 11 will be notably low, with morning minimums ranging from minus 10 to minus 5 degrees Celsius

Society » Environment | February 10, 2025, Monday // 17:00

Bulgaria's Weather on February 10: Mostly Sunny with Temperatures Ranging from 1°C to 6°C

On February 10, Bulgaria is expected to experience mostly sunny weather with scattered clouds, particularly in Western Bulgaria

Society » Environment | February 9, 2025, Sunday // 21:16

Windy Weather and Cold Temperatures Expected in Bulgaria This Weekend

In the coming days, the weather in Bulgaria will be dominated by varying wind conditions

Society » Environment | February 6, 2025, Thursday // 17:12

Mostly Cloudy Weather Across Bulgaria on February 6

The weather in Bulgaria on February 6 will be mostly cloudy, with light snowfall expected in Eastern Bulgaria and mountain regions

Society » Environment | February 5, 2025, Wednesday // 17:02

Cold and Windy Weather Expected Across Bulgaria on February 5

On February 5, light snow is expected in parts of Eastern Bulgaria and in mountainous areas

Society » Environment | February 4, 2025, Tuesday // 17:58
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria