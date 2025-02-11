February 13: Cloudy Conditions, Rain, Snow, and Cooler Temperatures Across Bulgaria

The weather in Bulgaria on Thursday, February 13, will be mostly cloudy, with light rain and snow showers expected in North Central Bulgaria during the morning hours. Winds will be light, coming from the east in Northern Bulgaria and from the south-southwest in Eastern Bulgaria. Morning temperatures will range from minus 5°C to 0°C, with Eastern Bulgaria experiencing temperatures as low as minus 8°C, while Sofia will see a low of minus 3°C. Daytime highs will be between 2°C and 7°C, with Sofia reaching 5°C.

Along the coast, the weather will start off sunny but will become cloudy later in the day. Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from the south-southeast. Highs along the coast will range from 5°C to 7°C.

In the mountain regions, most areas will be cloudy with snow showers expected in the Western Bulgaria massifs and the Balkan Range. A moderate to strong west-northwesterly wind will blow across the mountains. Temperatures will reach a high of 3°C at 1,200 meters, while it will be colder at higher altitudes, with temperatures dropping to minus 3°C at 2,000 meters.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)