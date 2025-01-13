Over 20 European Universities to Showcase Higher Education Opportunities in Bulgaria

Society » EDUCATION | February 12, 2025, Wednesday // 14:54
In March, more than 20 universities from across Europe, including institutions from Bulgaria, will participate in the UniExpo 2025 higher education exhibitions, taking place in Sofia, Plovdiv, Varna, and Burgas. The events aim to provide prospective students with the opportunity to engage with official university representatives and current students, gaining insights into studying both abroad and in Bulgaria. The exhibition will be centered on career guidance, offering advice on various higher education options.

Participating institutions include universities from countries such as the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Spain, Cyprus, and Greece, among others. A range of presentations and seminars will be held, covering various fields of study and higher education opportunities. A highlight of the exhibition will be the "Top Destinations in Europe for Education in English" presentation, which will compare the benefits of studying in different countries.

The exhibition schedule is as follows: in Sofia, the event will take place on March 1 (Saturday) from 10:00 to 16:00 at the National Palace of Culture; in Plovdiv on March 2 (Sunday) from 11:00 to 15:00 at the International Fair; in Burgas on March 3 (Monday) from 11:00 to 15:00 at the Congress Center; and in Varna on March 4 (Tuesday) from 14:00 to 18:00 at Hotel "Roslin Dimyat."

In addition to exploring study programs, the exhibitions will also focus on career guidance, helping students determine the most suitable specialties for their interests and skills, as well as providing information about the most promising career paths. Students will also receive advice on which country offers the best opportunities based on admission requirements, living conditions, and student life.

