Bulgaria's New Cheese Rule: Say Goodbye to Traditional Flavors

Society | February 12, 2025, Wednesday // 13:49
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's New Cheese Rule: Say Goodbye to Traditional Flavors @Pixabay

The Ministry of Agriculture and Food of Bulgaria has decided to change the state standard for cheese, which could have significant implications for the dairy industry. Under the new regulation, the water content of white brine cheese (sirene) will be limited to 65%. This move, which was discussed in the National Food Council, is seen by critics as a step toward fast-ripening cheeses that do not follow traditional production methods.

Dr. Sergey Ivanov from the consumer protection organization "Active Consumers" expressed concerns, stating that the change would allow products to be marketed as cheese, despite not being made according to the established, centuries-old methods for cheese-making. He emphasized that the original technology for producing white brine cheese maintains a humidity level of 55%, which contributes to the cheese's unique taste. Previous regulations set a 60% maximum for humidity, but with the new adjustment, the limit will be increased by 5%, effectively excluding the traditional fermentation process that allows the cheese to ripen.

This change has been heavily criticized by both dairy producers and consumer groups, who argue that it will lead to the proliferation of fast-ripening cheeses, which are considered a type of cheese-imitating product. These cheeses, which are produced and sold rapidly, do not undergo the same fermentation and aging process as traditional cheese. Dr. Ivanov pointed out that such fast-ripening cheeses are not subject to penalties under current laws, but this new standard could make it easier for producers to market them as genuine cheese.

The decision to raise the water content limit is viewed by critics as a move to benefit producers who are eager to avoid the long and costly maturation process of traditional cheese. Dr. Ivanov, who has been vocal about the issue, believes that this change undermines the integrity of a product that has been made in the same way for thousands of years. The amendment to the regulation was published for public discussion in early 2025 and is now a point of contention within the industry.

The debate over the change has raised questions about the future of cheese production in Bulgaria and whether it will be possible to preserve traditional cheese-making methods in the face of rising demand for fast-ripening alternatives. The Ministry of Agriculture's decision has sparked anger among consumer protection groups, who argue that it could lead to a shift in the definition of cheese itself.

Source: OFFNews

