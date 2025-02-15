Exhibition of Bulgarian Artifacts Drew Record Crowds in North America

After more than a year of touring, the Bulgarian treasures from the "First Rulers of Europe" exhibition have returned to Bulgaria. The artifacts, which were displayed in museums across the US and Canada, are now back on view at the National History Museum (NHM). The exhibition received significant attention, with more than half a million visitors across the two countries.

The exhibition, which also included contributions from 26 museums from nine other Balkan nations and Hungary, showcased a wide array of cultural artifacts. However, Bulgaria was the main focus, with its treasures making a lasting impression on visitors. According to Dr. Petranka Nedelcheva from NHM, the Bulgarian community in Chicago, where Bulgarian experts also work in the museum, played an instrumental role in suggesting Bulgaria’s prominent representation. The chief curator of the exhibition agreed to spotlight the Balkans, and Bulgaria became a central focus of the show.

Throughout the tour, which included stops in New York, Chicago, and Gatineau, Canada, the Bulgarian artifacts captivated audiences. Among the most notable items were the Varna Chalcolithic Necropolis, which features the world's oldest known processed gold, and the Golden Thracian Wreath from Zlatinitsa, a significant 4th-century BC discovery. Other highlights included the Borovo Treasure, which contained five silver vessels linked to Thracian King Cotys I.

The exhibition also resonated with the Bulgarian diaspora, particularly in Chicago, where there are 11 Bulgarian schools. These schools organized visits to the exhibition, and the children even created drawings inspired by the displayed artifacts. Bulgarians in the US also took the opportunity to bring their friends and showcase their homeland. The exhibition featured a QR code leading visitors to tourist information about Bulgaria.

The success of the exhibition in the US and Canada marked a historic moment for Bulgaria, reminding many of the country's first international participation at the 1893 World’s Fair in Chicago. This marked 130 years since Bulgaria first presented its culture and achievements at a global event, an occurrence famously chronicled in Aleko Konstantinov’s "To Chicago and Back."

Source: BNR