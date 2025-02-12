Again: Heating Disruption Affects Nine Sofia Neighborhoods Due to Major Pipeline Accident

Bulgaria: Again: Heating Disruption Affects Nine Sofia Neighborhoods Due to Major Pipeline Accident @Pexels

A significant accident has disrupted heating and hot water in nine Sofia neighborhoods, leaving residents without essential services. The breakdown occurred on a main heating pipeline located on Tsvetan Lazarov Boulevard, near its intersection with Christopher Columbus Boulevard. The issue has prompted the company "Toplofikatsiya Sofia" (Central Heating Systems Sofia) to announce an emergency situation and the suspension of heating services on February 13, 2025.

The neighborhoods affected by the disruption include Hristo Smirnenski, Geo Milev, Yavorov, Poduene-Center, Reduta, Iztok, Dianabad, Lozenets, and part of Druzhba-1. Healthcare and educational institutions in these areas have been advised to switch to alternative heating systems.

The emergency teams from "Toplofikatsiya Sofia" have been working to address the damage to the pipeline for several days, attempting to resolve the issue without shutting down the heat supply. However, the severity of the problem necessitates a complete shutdown of the pipeline to carry out urgent repairs. The company has also organized emergency repair teams to address other vulnerable sections of the heat network and prevent further disruptions.

In the previous week, another accident disrupted heating services in the Mladost 1 and Darvenitsa neighborhoods. While students in the affected areas were temporarily switched to distance learning, the issue was resolved promptly, with heating restored nine hours earlier than expected.

Petar Petrov, the Executive Director of "Toplofikatsiya Sofia," acknowledged the inconvenience caused by the situation and expressed the company's commitment to resolving the issue as quickly as possible. He assured residents that emergency teams are working around the clock to restore heat supply and minimize the impact on the affected areas.

