World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | February 12, 2025, Wednesday // 12:07
Bulgaria: Tasoulas Wins Greek Presidency with 160 Votes

Konstantinos Tasoulas has been elected as the new president of Greece, following the completion of the final phase of the parliamentary procedure. The election took place today in the Greek parliament, where Tasoulas, representing the ruling New Democracy party, secured 160 votes, surpassing the required majority of 151 deputies. A total of 276 members of parliament participated in the vote, with 24 members choosing to abstain.

The voting began at 10:00 local time and proceeded smoothly, with Tasoulas receiving broad support across multiple stages. This marks his fourth successful election for a major political office. Previously, Tasoulas served as Speaker of the Greek parliament, earning significant backing in each of his previous elections, with majorities of 283, 270, and 249 votes.

Following the announcement of the election results, the Speaker of the Greek Parliament, Nikitas Kaklamanis, visited Tasoulas' office to inform him officially of his selection as the next President of Greece. Both Kaklamanis and Tasoulas made statements after the announcement.

Tasoulas is set to take office on 13 March 2025, when the current president, Katerina Sakellaropoulou, completes her term.

Source: eKathimerini

