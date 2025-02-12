Tasoulas Wins Greek Presidency with 160 Votes

Pro-Russian Party Leader Slams Bulgaria for Giving Water to Greece
Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of the Bulgarian pro-Russian party "Revival," has criticized a controversial agreement between Bulgaria's National Electric Company (NEC) and Greece
Konstantinos Tasoulas has been elected as the new president of Greece, following the completion of the final phase of the parliamentary procedure. The election took place today in the Greek parliament, where Tasoulas, representing the ruling New Democracy party, secured 160 votes, surpassing the required majority of 151 deputies. A total of 276 members of parliament participated in the vote, with 24 members choosing to abstain.
The voting began at 10:00 local time and proceeded smoothly, with Tasoulas receiving broad support across multiple stages. This marks his fourth successful election for a major political office. Previously, Tasoulas served as Speaker of the Greek parliament, earning significant backing in each of his previous elections, with majorities of 283, 270, and 249 votes.
Following the announcement of the election results, the Speaker of the Greek Parliament, Nikitas Kaklamanis, visited Tasoulas' office to inform him officially of his selection as the next President of Greece. Both Kaklamanis and Tasoulas made statements after the announcement.
Tasoulas is set to take office on 13 March 2025, when the current president, Katerina Sakellaropoulou, completes her term.
Source: eKathimerini
Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis announced his resignation on Monday, February 10, stating that he was stepping down to prevent the political crisis that would follow his possible suspension by Parliament
Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti, leading the Self-Determination Movement (Vetevendosje), has secured a victory in the country's recent parliamentary election.
Seismic activity near Santorini remains intense, with more than 6,400 earthquakes recorded in the past ten days
Over the past few days, more than 700 earthquakes have been recorded in the Cyclades region, particularly affecting the islands of Santorini and Amorgos
Viktor Stoyanov, the chairman of the "Macedonia Foundation", expressed disappointment with the Macedonian government's refusal to organize a joint celebration for the common hero and revolutionary, Gotse Delchev
Greek farmers are growing increasingly concerned about the future of their crops as uncertainty looms over their access to water from Bulgaria
Bulgaria's Perperikon: A European Counterpart to Peru's Machu Picchu
Bulgarians Among EU's Least Frequent Vacationers, Struggling with Affordability