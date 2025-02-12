Pedestrian Dies After Being Struck by Truck in Sofia

A tragic incident occurred in Sofia on Wednesday morning when a woman was struck by a truck and died instantly. The accident took place just after 10:00 a.m. on Todor Alexandrov Blvd., near the intersection with Hristo Botev, in the direction of Lyulin. Emergency services received a report at 10:11 a.m. and dispatched two teams, which arrived at the scene within minutes, at 10:16 a.m.

Upon arrival, the medical teams confirmed the woman's death, with no signs of life present. Initial information suggests that the victim was a woman, but further details are still being confirmed. The driver of the truck remained at the scene, and an alcohol test revealed that he was not under the influence.

The incident has been thoroughly investigated, and the tragic event is one of the latest pedestrian accidents in Sofia. Emergency services provided swift assistance, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Source: Nova TV