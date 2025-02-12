EIB Survey Highlights Bulgarian Companies’ Growing Efforts in Climate Mitigation and Gender Equality

According to a recent survey by the European Investment Bank Group (EIB), nearly 80% of Bulgarian companies have taken steps to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions. The survey, which is part of the EIB Group’s annual investment report, shows a significant increase in climate change-related investments, with the number of companies addressing the issue more than doubling since 2021.

The survey also revealed that Bulgaria’s companies are ahead of the EU average when it comes to female representation in leadership. A higher proportion of Bulgarian companies have women holding at least 40% of management positions and at least 50% of ownership, compared to companies in other EU nations.

The findings from the EIB Group Investment Survey (EIBIS), which sampled around 13,000 companies across the EU and the US, underscore the growing commitment of EU companies to invest in mitigating and adapting to climate change. In Bulgaria, companies are focusing on energy-saving initiatives and renewable energy production to limit emissions. However, despite the progress, the share of Bulgarian companies taking action remains below the EU’s average of 91%.

The survey also noted that around 60% of Bulgarian businesses have been impacted by extreme weather events. This has prompted an increase in the number of companies taking steps to mitigate climate risks, with the percentage more than doubling since 2021. Currently, 56% of businesses are implementing measures to address climate change.

Investment prospects for Bulgarian firms remain steady, with many businesses prioritizing expansion over replacing assets. This trend reflects an optimistic outlook for the country’s economy and its commitment to climate action. EIB Vice-President Kyriacos Kakouris emphasized the bank’s continued support for Bulgarian companies in their efforts to combat climate change and boost their competitiveness.

The detailed findings of the survey, which cover various EU countries, are available in the EIB’s full report. The EIB’s Annual Investment Report is an important publication that provides insights into the investment outlook across Europe. The next report will be released on 5 March 2025, ahead of the EIB Group’s Annual Forum in Luxembourg. The forum will focus on key issues such as industrial decarbonization, artificial intelligence, and EU enlargement, with the overarching theme being investments for a more sustainable and secure Europe.

Source: EIB