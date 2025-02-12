Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of the Bulgarian pro-Russian party "Revival," has criticized a controversial agreement between Bulgaria's National Electric Company (NEC) and Greece, alleging that the deal was made improperly. According to Kostadinov, NEC concluded the arrangement not with the Greek state but with the region of Macedonia and Thrace, agreeing to extend it until the end of summer. He claims this has resulted in Bulgaria supplying tens of millions of cubic meters of water to Greece for free, rather than as part of reparations, which he believes constitutes a scandal.

The leader of "Revival" also noted that despite his party submitting a proposal to hold hearings with various ministers on the matter, the Speaker of the National Assembly blocked it, dismissing the request as meaningless. Kostadinov’s accusations highlight the lack of legal grounds for Bulgaria to continue supplying water to Greece after the expiration of an earlier agreement tied to reparations.

In addition, Athens has been pressuring Sofia to extend the agreement, citing its failure to secure adequate water for irrigation in the Western Thrace region. This has led to protests from local farmers in Greece, who are dissatisfied with the government’s inaction in addressing their water needs.