Seven Syrian and Afghan Refugees Deported Back to Bulgaria by Germany

Exhibition of Bulgarian Artifacts Drew Record Crowds in North America
After more than a year of touring, the Bulgarian treasures from the "First Rulers of Europe" exhibition have returned to Bulgaria
Germany's North Rhine-Westphalia state has conducted its first charter flight to send refugees back to Bulgaria, as reported by media outlets in Germany and quoted by bTV. Seven young men, originating from Syria and Afghanistan, were deported as part of this operation. These individuals, who do not have any criminal records, were returned under the provisions of the Dublin Agreement.
According to the Dublin Agreement, refugees who enter the European Union through one member state are typically required to have their asylum applications processed by that state. These seven refugees had entered the EU via Bulgaria, and as a result, the country was responsible for handling their asylum claims.
The decision to allow states to manage their own charter deportation flights was approved by the German federal government in November of the previous year.
Bulgarian Social Minister Borislav Gutsanov, a candidate for the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) leadership, participated in a conference organized by the Russian Embassy in Bulgaria
The Bulgarian government has adopted decisions related to the country’s accession to the eurozone and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD)
Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of the Bulgarian pro-Russian party "Revival," has criticized a controversial agreement between Bulgaria's National Electric Company (NEC) and Greece
Bulgaria's airport operators have agreed on the need to implement anti-drone systems at all international airports in the country
During a brief meeting at the Artificial Intelligence Summit in Paris, Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov and US Vice President JD Vance discussed strengthening bilateral relations
Anton Zlatanov, the head of the Border Police, spoke to BNT about the need for anti-drone systems at all strategic locations in Bulgaria, including airports
Bulgaria's Perperikon: A European Counterpart to Peru's Machu Picchu
Bulgarians Among EU's Least Frequent Vacationers, Struggling with Affordability