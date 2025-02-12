Seven Syrian and Afghan Refugees Deported Back to Bulgaria by Germany

Germany's North Rhine-Westphalia state has conducted its first charter flight to send refugees back to Bulgaria, as reported by media outlets in Germany and quoted by bTV. Seven young men, originating from Syria and Afghanistan, were deported as part of this operation. These individuals, who do not have any criminal records, were returned under the provisions of the Dublin Agreement.

According to the Dublin Agreement, refugees who enter the European Union through one member state are typically required to have their asylum applications processed by that state. These seven refugees had entered the EU via Bulgaria, and as a result, the country was responsible for handling their asylum claims.

The decision to allow states to manage their own charter deportation flights was approved by the German federal government in November of the previous year.

Source: bTV