World » UKRAINE | February 12, 2025, Wednesday // 10:12
Kyiv and Surrounding Areas Suffer Russian Missile Strikes, Casualties and Fires Reported

Since the evening of 11 February, Russian forces launched a significant offensive against Ukraine, using seven Iskander-M ballistic missiles and 123 drones. Ukraine's Air Force successfully intercepted six ballistic missiles and 71 UAVs, with 40 drones disappearing from radar without causing damage. The attacks spanned multiple regions, including Kharkiv, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Poltava, and Mykolaiv, among others. While the majority of UAVs were shot down, Russian drones were launched from several cities, including Bryansk, Kursk, and Millerovo. No major casualties were reported as a result of the drones, although Ukrainian forces remained engaged throughout the night to respond to the attack.

In the Kyiv region, the night of 11-12 February saw another round of drone and missile strikes, causing damage but no fatalities. Mykola Kalashnyk, head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, confirmed that air defense systems were activated, successfully downing the incoming threats. There were some fires caused by the attacks, notably in the Obukhiv district where a non-residential building caught fire, and wreckage from UAVs damaged nine houses and a vehicle in Boryspil. Emergency services were quick to respond, and efforts continued into the morning to control the fire and clear debris.

Meanwhile, the city of Kryvyi Rih also faced missile strikes. Infrastructure was damaged, and several vehicles, including 33 cars, were affected. Although no casualties occurred, some residential and business buildings sustained damage, including an educational institution and a petrol station. Russian forces also targeted Nikopol and Marhanets with artillery and UAV-dropped ammunition. At the same time, Ukrainian forces reported downing three Russian drones over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

The attack on Kyiv was especially destructive, as it led to large-scale fires, one fatality, and four injuries, including a child. The State Emergency Service confirmed that wreckage fell in multiple districts, with fires breaking out in various locations, including a six-story building in the Obolonskyi district. In addition, a warehouse in the Holosiivskyi district burned, spreading over 600 square meters. Ukrainian rescue workers were on-site, working to control the aftermath of the attacks. Kyiv’s mayor, Vitalii Klitschko, also reported explosions in different parts of the capital and indicated that civilian infrastructure had been damaged.

The missile and drone strikes on Kyiv and other regions underscore the ongoing intensity of the conflict, as Russian forces persist with aerial bombardments, and Ukraine’s air defense continues to counter these attacks. Ukrainian authorities are focused on recovery efforts, providing updates on casualties and damage as more details emerge.

