Trump Pushes Gaza Relocation Plan Despite Jordan’s Opposition

Donald Trump reiterated his proposal for the United States to take control of the Gaza Strip during a meeting with Jordan's King Abdullah at the White House. Despite widespread criticism and Jordan's firm opposition to any forced displacement of Palestinians, Trump remained steadfast in his stance, insisting that relocating Gaza's population to neighboring countries would be beneficial. He suggested that Jordan and Egypt should each allocate land for resettled Palestinians, an idea both countries have rejected.

King Abdullah, while maintaining a diplomatic tone during their joint appearance, later reaffirmed Jordan’s position against the displacement of Palestinians. He emphasized that the unified Arab stance supports rebuilding Gaza without forcing its residents to leave. Jordan, already home to millions of Palestinian refugees and under economic strain, has raised concerns over its ability to absorb additional displaced persons.

Trump, however, dismissed these concerns and insisted that his plan would create "a diamond" in the region, claiming that job opportunities would emerge as a result. He also downplayed international legal concerns about the forced transfer of populations, stating that Palestinians would be relocated to "a beautiful location" with new homes and medical services. The UN has warned that any such displacement would violate international law and could amount to ethnic cleansing, but Trump avoided addressing these legal implications directly.

Egypt also rejected Trump’s proposal, with its foreign ministry stating that Cairo remains committed to supporting Gaza’s reconstruction while ensuring Palestinians remain on their land. Reports indicate that Arab states are working on an alternative governance plan for Gaza, one that involves a local Palestinian administration rather than external control.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk made a rare appearance alongside Trump in the Oval Office to defend his controversial government efficiency initiative, known as “Doge.” Musk claimed the initiative was operating with full transparency, though reports suggest otherwise. The Doge team has been accused of secrecy, with members reportedly avoiding identification and refusing to disclose their last names. Musk also alleged, without evidence, that some US officials had taken bribes, adding to the controversy surrounding his involvement in government operations.

Musk’s remarks came as Trump signed new executive orders aimed at cutting bureaucratic costs, which are expected to further reshape federal agencies. While Musk insisted that mistakes could be corrected quickly, critics argue that his aggressive cost-cutting measures could have long-term consequences.

Separately, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to meet US Vice President JD Vance at the Munich Security Conference to discuss Ukraine’s security concerns and the ongoing war with Russia. Zelensky is seeking guarantees from Washington as part of any potential agreement to end the conflict. Trump has pushed for a swift resolution but has also suggested that Ukraine could end up under Russian control, remarks that have drawn sharp reactions.

Trump also floated the idea of trading military aid for access to Ukraine’s rare earth minerals, stating that the US should get a return on its investment. Ukrainian officials have expressed openness to cooperating with the US on rare earth extraction, though details remain unclear.

Meanwhile, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has begun a multi-day trip to Europe, urging NATO allies to increase their defense spending. He emphasized that European nations should take on more responsibility for their security and reiterated Trump’s call for NATO members to raise their defense budgets to 5% of GDP. Hegseth’s trip includes stops in Germany, Belgium, and Poland, where he is expected to discuss security cooperation and deterrence efforts along NATO’s eastern flank.

