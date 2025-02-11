Zelensky: Bulgarian Reactors Will Strengthen Ukraine’s Energy Sector Amid War

Ukraine's parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, has passed a law allowing the purchase of two Russian-made nuclear reactors originally intended for Bulgaria's Belene Nuclear Power Plant. The equipment will be used to expand the Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plant, despite opposition from some lawmakers over acquiring Russian-made technology. The Bulgarian parliament is expected to give final approval to the deal soon, according to BNT.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described the decision as crucial for strengthening the country’s energy capacity and addressing electricity shortages. He noted that while Ukraine has managed to import sufficient electricity during the winter months, the addition of these reactors will enhance domestic production and help lower electricity costs for citizens.

Ukraine initially planned to secure the reactors last June to compensate for the loss of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which remains under Russian control. However, the process was delayed due to the absence of a legal framework authorizing the purchase. Now that the law has been passed, Ukraine expects to commission one of the two reactors within two to three years.

A few days prior to the parliamentary vote, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi assured President Zelensky of technical support and guidance on nuclear safety. Ukraine sees the expansion of its nuclear capacity as a key step in mitigating damage to its energy sector, which remains a frequent target of Russian attacks.

