Bulgaria to Install Antenna for Real-Time Drone Monitoring After Airport Incident

A protective antenna will be installed on the building of the Ministry of Transport to monitor drone activity in real time. Provided by the European Aviation Safety Agency, the antenna will cover a 20-kilometer radius, including the area around Sofia Airport. Its purpose is to offer a comprehensive view of drone usage in urban areas, helping authorities analyze past flights and improve control over unmanned aerial systems. Given the increasing challenges posed by drones, this is seen as a necessary step toward enhancing security and regulatory oversight.

The move follows an incident in which a drone entered Sofia Airport’s airspace, disrupting the landing and takeoff of six aircraft. According to Civil Aviation Administration Director Anelia Marinova, this was the first case that could be classified as having malicious intent. Although no direct threat to the planes was identified, the event highlighted the growing risks associated with unauthorized drone activity.

Over the past year, there have been six drone-related cases at the airport, none of which were considered provocative. However, authorities now recognize the need for enhanced protection measures. A working group has been established to examine available technological solutions and review practices implemented across Europe. Marinova noted that the increasing use of drones is often due to a lack of awareness about regulations or disregard for the rules, making improved monitoring and control essential.

In response to these developments, all international airports in Bulgaria will be equipped with anti-drone systems. This decision was reached following a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Communications Grozdan Karadjov and airport operators. Authorities are now working on implementing solutions to safeguard airspace and prevent similar incidents in the future.

The Executive Director of Sofia Airport operator SOF Connect, Jesus Caballero, told bTV that the drone spotted in the airport area on the evening of February 7 was highly advanced and extremely fast. He noted that this was the first time they had encountered such a sophisticated drone near the runways. While previous drone detections involved smaller models that posed no threat, this particular drone occasionally crossed the runway while circling around it.

Caballero also stated that the drone appeared to have technology capable of jamming radio frequencies from the airport tower. Due to its high speed, it was able to evade capture, and its operator has yet to be identified.

