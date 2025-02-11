Another Stabbing in Sofia

A man was arrested after stabbing another driver following a traffic accident in Sofia. The incident occurred in the area of Tsarigradsko Shose Blvd. and Pavel Krasov St., with the assailant attacking the driver of the other vehicle with a knife after the collision. The victim, who sustained a wound on one forearm, was promptly taken to the hospital for treatment. The assailant, identified as a 35-year-old man with a criminal record involving theft and assault, was apprehended in the town of Pravets.

The incident, which was reported to authorities shortly after 2:30 p.m., left the police searching for the suspect initially. However, the man was later captured, and authorities confirmed that he was known to law enforcement.

Meanwhile, another accident occurred in Sofia on Atanas Dukov St. near N.Y. Vaptsarov Blvd., where a car collided with a concrete divider and then struck two vehicles parked in the opposite lane. Two individuals were injured and subsequently taken to the hospital for further examination.

Just last week, a 22-year-old woman was arrested in Sofia for attempting to murder three men in separate incidents near the South Park entrance and on Vitosha Boulevard. The first victim, a 21-year-old, was stabbed in the back in front of a bank and underwent surgery for a spleen injury. A second victim, a 51-year-old, was attacked in the chest but his injuries were non-life-threatening, while a 48-year-old man sustained minor injuries. The woman, diagnosed with a severe mental illness and recently discharged from psychiatric care, had been refusing her prescribed medication, worsening her condition.

