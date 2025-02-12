Bulgaria Moves Toward Anti-Drone Systems at Airports

Bulgaria's airport operators have agreed on the need to implement anti-drone systems at all international airports in the country. This decision was made in a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Grozdan Karadjov and representatives from airports in Sofia, Varna, Burgas, Plovdiv, and Gorna Oryahovitsa, as well as officials from the Bulgarian Air Traffic Management Agency and the General Directorate of Civil Aviation.

In the coming months, various technological solutions will be evaluated to determine the most effective anti-drone systems. These solutions must integrate seamlessly with existing airport infrastructure, and the cost-effectiveness of the technologies will be a key consideration. Karadjov emphasized that the selected solutions should be tailored to each airport’s unique needs and incorporated into their investment plans.

Although anti-drone measures are uncommon in European airports and no standard model exists for implementation, Bulgarian airports have already begun researching international best practices. They have initiated steps to monitor airport areas more effectively, with particular focus on safeguarding aircraft during takeoffs and landings.

Karadjov also stated that legislative adjustments will be swiftly made to strengthen the regulatory framework regarding drone usage. This includes enhancing drone control, enforcing sanctions, and developing protocols for managing unauthorized drone activity. He emphasized the urgency of improving these regulations.

A working group will meet tomorrow to develop an action plan, with a final report expected by Friday.

