Bulgaria Moves Toward Anti-Drone Systems at Airports

Politics » DEFENSE | February 11, 2025, Tuesday // 17:09
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Moves Toward Anti-Drone Systems at Airports @Pexels

Bulgaria's airport operators have agreed on the need to implement anti-drone systems at all international airports in the country. This decision was made in a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Grozdan Karadjov and representatives from airports in Sofia, Varna, Burgas, Plovdiv, and Gorna Oryahovitsa, as well as officials from the Bulgarian Air Traffic Management Agency and the General Directorate of Civil Aviation.

In the coming months, various technological solutions will be evaluated to determine the most effective anti-drone systems. These solutions must integrate seamlessly with existing airport infrastructure, and the cost-effectiveness of the technologies will be a key consideration. Karadjov emphasized that the selected solutions should be tailored to each airport’s unique needs and incorporated into their investment plans.

Although anti-drone measures are uncommon in European airports and no standard model exists for implementation, Bulgarian airports have already begun researching international best practices. They have initiated steps to monitor airport areas more effectively, with particular focus on safeguarding aircraft during takeoffs and landings.

Karadjov also stated that legislative adjustments will be swiftly made to strengthen the regulatory framework regarding drone usage. This includes enhancing drone control, enforcing sanctions, and developing protocols for managing unauthorized drone activity. He emphasized the urgency of improving these regulations.

A working group will meet tomorrow to develop an action plan, with a final report expected by Friday.

Sources:

  • BNT
  • BTA
Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: drones, Bulgaria, airport

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Among EU Leaders in Female Representation in Science and Engineering

In 2023, the number of female scientists and engineers in the European Union reached 7.7 million

Society | February 12, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Is Bulgaria's Budget Just an Excuse for Failed Eurozone Bid?

Bulgaria’s draft budget for 2024 raises questions about its realism and whether it is a mere strategy to appease the European Commission and the European Central Bank

Business » Finance | February 12, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Cold Morning, Mild Afternoon: Bulgaria’s Weather on February 12

On February 12, Bulgaria will experience mostly sunny weather, though cloud cover will increase from the west in the afternoon

Society » Environment | February 11, 2025, Tuesday // 17:04

Bulgaria's Parliament Moves Forward with Vape Ban, Awaiting Revisions

Bulgaria's National Assembly Economic Policy and Innovation Committee has unanimously approved a ban on the sale and use of vapes

Society | February 11, 2025, Tuesday // 16:55

Bulgaria's Belene NPP Reactors Set for Ukraine’s Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Plant

Ukraine's parliament has given the green light for the acquisition of two nuclear reactors initially intended for Bulgaria's Belene Nuclear Power Plant (NPP)

Business » Energy | February 11, 2025, Tuesday // 16:46

Flu Cases Decrease Across Bulgaria, No More Epidemic Measures

The flu epidemic in Bulgaria is subsiding, with the last two regions where restrictions were in place—Veliko Tarnovo and Sliven—lifting their anti-epidemic measures

Society » Health | February 11, 2025, Tuesday // 14:09
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Defense

Bulgaria Plans Anti-Drone Systems for Border Protection, Awaiting Funding

Anton Zlatanov, the head of the Border Police, spoke to BNT about the need for anti-drone systems at all strategic locations in Bulgaria, including airports

Politics » Defense | February 11, 2025, Tuesday // 11:02

Bulgaria to Receive Eight F-16 Fighters by September, Says Defense Minister

By the end of September, Bulgaria is set to receive eight F-16 Block 70 fighter jets

Politics » Defense | February 10, 2025, Monday // 08:40

Bulgaria Sees Fivefold Increase in Military Service Applications After Pay Boost

The Bulgarian Ministry of Defense has reported a significant rise in the number of individuals interested in joining the military

Politics » Defense | February 6, 2025, Thursday // 08:39

EU Countries Join Forces to Strengthen Border Security at Bulgarian-Turkish Border

A joint contingent of border security officers from Bulgaria, Austria, Romania, and Hungary will officially begin operations today

Politics » Defense | February 3, 2025, Monday // 10:25

Historic Milestone: Bulgaria Receives Its First F-16 Block 70 Fighter Jet

Bulgaria has officially received its first F-16 Block 70 fighter jet at a ceremony held at Lockheed Martin’s production facility in Greenville, South Carolina

Politics » Defense | February 1, 2025, Saturday // 11:01

Bulgaria Begins Transition to F-16 Fighters with First Official Delivery

Lockheed Martin is officially handing over the first of eight F-16 fighter jets to the Bulgarian Air Force

Politics » Defense | January 31, 2025, Friday // 09:23
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria