Bulgaria's Parliament Moves Forward with Vape Ban, Awaiting Revisions

Bulgaria's National Assembly Economic Policy and Innovation Committee has unanimously approved a ban on the sale and use of vapes. However, the proposed bill may undergo revisions before its second reading, as several organizations have voiced opposition to the measure.

The draft amendments, presented by Dr. Kostadin Angelov, Chairman of the National Assembly Health Committee, aim to prohibit vapes and energy drinks containing over 150 milligrams of caffeine per liter for individuals under 18. During the discussion, only Daniel Lorer from "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) and Yordan Tsonev from "DPS - New Beginning" made comments, expressing support for the bill at the first reading but requesting further changes before the second reading.

The proposals for the ban have come from multiple political parties, including GERB, "Democratic Bulgaria", and "Revival." While the Economic Policy Committee unanimously approved the ban on vapes during the first reading, the debate is expected to continue. Industry associations, as well as experts from the Ministries of Health and Economy, the Customs Agency, and other related organizations, have expressed their views on the proposed ban.

The amendments initially submitted by GERB aim to address gaps in the law regarding the sale of tobacco and similar products to minors. Despite opposition from the vaping industry, Kostadin Angelov emphasized that his party is committed to moving forward with the ban, particularly to protect children from harmful substances.

