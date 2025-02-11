Bulgaria's Parliament Moves Forward with Vape Ban, Awaiting Revisions
Bulgaria's National Assembly Economic Policy and Innovation Committee has unanimously approved a ban on the sale and use of vapes. However, the proposed bill may undergo revisions before its second reading, as several organizations have voiced opposition to the measure.
The draft amendments, presented by Dr. Kostadin Angelov, Chairman of the National Assembly Health Committee, aim to prohibit vapes and energy drinks containing over 150 milligrams of caffeine per liter for individuals under 18. During the discussion, only Daniel Lorer from "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) and Yordan Tsonev from "DPS - New Beginning" made comments, expressing support for the bill at the first reading but requesting further changes before the second reading.
The proposals for the ban have come from multiple political parties, including GERB, "Democratic Bulgaria", and "Revival." While the Economic Policy Committee unanimously approved the ban on vapes during the first reading, the debate is expected to continue. Industry associations, as well as experts from the Ministries of Health and Economy, the Customs Agency, and other related organizations, have expressed their views on the proposed ban.
The amendments initially submitted by GERB aim to address gaps in the law regarding the sale of tobacco and similar products to minors. Despite opposition from the vaping industry, Kostadin Angelov emphasized that his party is committed to moving forward with the ban, particularly to protect children from harmful substances.
Sources:
- BNT
- Nova TV
Cold Morning, Mild Afternoon: Bulgaria’s Weather on February 12
On February 12, Bulgaria will experience mostly sunny weather, though cloud cover will increase from the west in the afternoon
Bulgarian Star Maria Bakalova Joins Sylvester Stallone's Upcoming Action Film
Sylvester Stallone has selected Bulgarian actress Maria Bakalova for a starring role in his upcoming action film
Flu Cases Decrease Across Bulgaria, No More Epidemic Measures
The flu epidemic in Bulgaria is subsiding, with the last two regions where restrictions were in place—Veliko Tarnovo and Sliven—lifting their anti-epidemic measures
Bulgaria's Corruption Ranking Hits a New Low in 2024
Bulgaria continues to struggle with high levels of corruption
'No Shopping on February 13!' – Bulgarians Urged to Boycott Supermarkets Over High Prices
Four civil organizations have called for a mass supermarket boycott on February 13 to protest soaring food prices
Weather in Bulgaria: Strong Winds and Low Temperatures Forecast for February 11
Temperatures across Bulgaria on February 11 will be notably low, with morning minimums ranging from minus 10 to minus 5 degrees Celsius