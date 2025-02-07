Bulgaria's Belene NPP Reactors Set for Ukraine’s Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Plant

Business » ENERGY | February 11, 2025, Tuesday // 16:46
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Belene NPP Reactors Set for Ukraine’s Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Plant

Ukraine's parliament has given the green light for the acquisition of two nuclear reactors initially intended for Bulgaria's Belene Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), according to Reuters. These reactors are set to be used at the Khmelnytskyi nuclear facility, which has been operating at only half capacity since the Chernobyl disaster, a Ukrainian lawmaker revealed.

The decision follows discussions led by Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), during his recent visit to Ukraine. Grossi outlined the agency's support in providing technical expertise and nuclear safety advice for the new reactors at Khmelnytskyi. Additionally, the reactors planned for the Ukrainian NPP will be able to run on American-made fuel, as confirmed by the American company Westinghouse.

