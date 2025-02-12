Bulgaria Among EU Leaders in Female Representation in Science and Engineering

Society | February 12, 2025, Wednesday // 09:10
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Among EU Leaders in Female Representation in Science and Engineering @Pexels

In 2023, the number of female scientists and engineers in the European Union reached 7.7 million, marking an increase of 381,200 compared to the previous year, according to Eurostat data. Bulgaria stood out as one of the EU countries with the highest proportion of women in these professions, alongside Denmark and Spain.

The share of female scientists and engineers varied significantly across EU member states. Denmark recorded the highest percentage at 50.8%, followed closely by Spain at 50.0% and Bulgaria at 49.1%. In contrast, the lowest representation was observed in Hungary (30.7%), Finland (31.4%), Italy (34.1%), and Slovakia and Malta, both at 34.3%.

On a broader scale, women accounted for 41.0% of all scientists and engineers in the EU across various economic sectors. The highest share was recorded in service-related fields, where women represented 45.6% of the workforce. However, in manufacturing and other industries, female participation remained significantly lower, at 22.4% and 23.9%, respectively.

Notably, in 12 EU regions, women scientists and engineers outnumbered their male counterparts, with Northern and South-Eastern Bulgaria standing out with a representation of 54.4%. On the opposite end, two Hungarian regions registered the lowest shares, at just 30.1% and 31.1%.

