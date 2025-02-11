US Ambassador Meets Russian Officials on Ukraine

The US Ambassador to Moscow, Lynne Tracy, visited Russia’s Foreign Ministry on February 11. The reason for her visit was not initially disclosed by either the ministry or the US Embassy. Later, Russia’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that Deputy Minister Sergei Ryabkov met with Tracy to discuss diplomatic operations.

The visit occurred amid reports that Washington and Moscow had begun direct talks regarding the war in Ukraine. Earlier, Ryabkov had stated that Russia and the US were maintaining diplomatic contact. Meanwhile, the Kremlin previously acknowledged, for the first time, that it had engaged with the Trump administration about Ukraine. Trump himself claimed that discussions were ongoing between the US, Russia, and Ukrainian leadership on resolving the conflict.

Amid these developments, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov denied reports that US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff had traveled to Moscow for talks. He stated that Russian authorities had no scheduled contact with the Trump administration representative and dismissed claims that discussions on Ukraine were planned. Russian media had linked a private Gulfstream G650ER jet’s arrival in Moscow from Washington to Witkoff, but no evidence was provided to support the claim. Russia’s aviation regulator, Rosaviatsia, confirmed the flight but said it was a one-time technical trip for humanitarian cooperation.

At the same time, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys dismissed much of the speculation about Trump’s alleged Ukraine peace plan. He stated that around 70% of the information circulating in the public domain was baseless. According to him, different ideas were being tested, but there was no finalized plan. Budrys also emphasized the importance of keeping all options, including Ukraine’s NATO membership, open during negotiations.

Reports suggest that Trump’s administration recently decided to pause work on a proposed peace plan to consult with European allies. However, it is expected that elements of the plan may be presented at the upcoming Munich Security Conference. Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that representatives of Trump’s team would visit Ukraine soon, and reports indicate that US Special Representative Keith Kellogg is expected to arrive next week.

In a separate development, Trump stated that Ukraine had "essentially agreed" to grant the US access to its rare mineral resources in exchange for military aid. He claimed that he wanted an agreement worth approximately $500 billion, given Ukraine’s valuable deposits of rare earth minerals, oil, and gas. He argued that continued assistance to Ukraine should not be unconditional, asserting that the US should ensure financial returns for its support. Trump also noted that the outcome of the war would not change his expectation for such a deal, regardless of whether Ukraine remained independent or came under Russian control.

In response, Zelensky expressed openness to joint US-Ukrainian mineral resource development as part of a broader agreement. Trump’s remarks follow earlier reports suggesting his administration was reassessing its approach to the Ukraine conflict, with a potential shift in strategy under discussion.

