Flu Cases Decrease Across Bulgaria, No More Epidemic Measures

The flu epidemic in Bulgaria is subsiding, with the last two regions where restrictions were in place—Veliko Tarnovo and Sliven—lifting their anti-epidemic measures, the Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday. Unlike previous years, Sofia did not declare a flu epidemic this season.

Starting tomorrow, no flu-related restrictions will be in effect across the country. Although the number of cases has fallen below epidemic levels in all districts, the overall incidence rate remains higher than the seasonal average, indicating that the virus is still spreading at an elevated rate.

Health authorities continue to recommend preventive measures during flu season, including avoiding crowded places, frequent handwashing or disinfection, minimizing contact with sick individuals, and maintaining distance from those with flu-like symptoms.

Data from the National Health Service for the week of February 3-9 recorded 5,614 cases of acute infectious diseases, down from 7,168 cases the previous week. Among these, 4,643 were cases of influenza and acute respiratory infections, a decline from 6,154 cases in the preceding period. The national incidence rate dropped from 177.48 to 133.90 per 10,000 people, reflecting a steady decrease in flu and respiratory illnesses.