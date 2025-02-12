Cold Morning, Mild Afternoon: Bulgaria’s Weather on February 12

On February 12, Bulgaria will experience mostly sunny weather, though cloud cover will increase from the west in the afternoon. Winds will be light to moderate from the east-northeast, while in Eastern Bulgaria, a moderate northerly wind is expected. Morning temperatures will range from minus 10°C to minus 5°C, with some valleys dropping to as low as minus 14°C. Daytime highs will vary between 3°C and 8°C, with Sofia reaching around 5°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, conditions will remain mostly sunny. Winds will be moderate to temporarily strong from the north-northeast, and temperatures will range between 2°C and 5°C. The seawater temperature is expected to be between 5°C and 7°C, with sea waves reaching 3 to 4 degrees on the Douglas scale.

In the mountains, the day will start sunny, but clouds will gradually increase in the afternoon from the west. Winds at higher altitudes will be moderate from the east-northeast, strengthening from the north-northwest at times. The expected high temperature at 1,200 meters will be around minus 2°C, while at 2,000 meters, it will be around minus 7°C.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)