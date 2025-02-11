Bulgarian PM Highlights National Tech Advancements in Meeting with JD Vance

Bulgaria Among EU Leaders in Female Representation in Science and Engineering
In 2023, the number of female scientists and engineers in the European Union reached 7.7 million
During a brief meeting at the Artificial Intelligence Summit in Paris, Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov and US Vice President JD Vance discussed strengthening bilateral relations, particularly in defense and advanced technology. Zhelyazkov stressed that expanding the strategic partnership between Bulgaria and the United States should be a priority for both governments.
The Bulgarian prime minister highlighted the country’s technological expertise, citing the work of the Bulgarian institute INSAIT, which collaborates with major global companies such as Google and Amazon on cutting-edge research. He emphasized that Bulgaria’s growing role in the tech sector presents new opportunities for cooperation with the US.
Their conversation took place in the context of broader discussions on artificial intelligence and innovation, where Bulgaria seeks to position itself as a key player in the development of emerging technologies.
Bulgaria's airport operators have agreed on the need to implement anti-drone systems at all international airports in the country
Anton Zlatanov, the head of the Border Police, spoke to BNT about the need for anti-drone systems at all strategic locations in Bulgaria, including airports
Dutch experts from the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee are in Sofia for a series of capacity-building trainings with their Bulgarian colleagues from the General Directorate Border Police in identification of forged documents.
By the end of September, Bulgaria is set to receive eight F-16 Block 70 fighter jets
U.
Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB, escalated his criticism of Bulgarian media outlets receiving grants today, calling for the suspension of such funding
Bulgaria's Perperikon: A European Counterpart to Peru's Machu Picchu
Bulgarians Among EU's Least Frequent Vacationers, Struggling with Affordability