Bulgarian PM Highlights National Tech Advancements in Meeting with JD Vance

Politics | February 11, 2025, Tuesday // 13:00
Bulgaria: Bulgarian PM Highlights National Tech Advancements in Meeting with JD Vance

During a brief meeting at the Artificial Intelligence Summit in Paris, Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov and US Vice President JD Vance discussed strengthening bilateral relations, particularly in defense and advanced technology. Zhelyazkov stressed that expanding the strategic partnership between Bulgaria and the United States should be a priority for both governments.

The Bulgarian prime minister highlighted the country’s technological expertise, citing the work of the Bulgarian institute INSAIT, which collaborates with major global companies such as Google and Amazon on cutting-edge research. He emphasized that Bulgaria’s growing role in the tech sector presents new opportunities for cooperation with the US.

Their conversation took place in the context of broader discussions on artificial intelligence and innovation, where Bulgaria seeks to position itself as a key player in the development of emerging technologies.

