Society | February 11, 2025, Tuesday // 15:11
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Star Maria Bakalova Joins Sylvester Stallone's Upcoming Action Film

Sylvester Stallone has selected Bulgarian actress Maria Bakalova for a starring role in his upcoming action film, My Masterpiece, marking a significant milestone in her career. The film, which is set to begin shooting at the end of summer in Canada, will see Bakalova portraying a female assassin with a strong desire to dismantle the corrupt system in her industry. Her character, however, faces a challenge after seeking revenge on a higher-up, finding herself trapped in an office building surrounded by fellow assassins and confronting her past to achieve justice. The film is directed by Cassandra Brooksbank, with a screenplay penned by Jason Hellerman.

Bakalova’s casting in My Masterpiece comes after a two-year pause in production caused by the 2023 writers' strike, which delayed many major projects. Stallone’s production company, Balboa Productions, founded in 2018, has produced hits such as Samaritan and Tulsa King. The film will be Stallone’s latest action project, and he is expected to work on multiple films through the end of the year.

In addition to My Masterpiece, Bakalova has several high-profile projects lined up for release by the end of 2025. These include a role in the animated sequel The Bad Guys 2 from DreamWorks, as well as starring in the action film Mayday alongside Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh, which has already been filmed and is currently in post-production.

