Bulgaria Plans Anti-Drone Systems for Border Protection, Awaiting Funding

Anton Zlatanov, the head of the Border Police, spoke to BNT about the need for anti-drone systems at all strategic locations in Bulgaria, including airports, the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant, and the borders. He emphasized that drones pose a serious threat, and it is essential for these areas to be equipped with protective systems. The Ministry of Interior has already prepared a project for anti-drone protection along the border, but it is awaiting funding. This project is part of Bulgaria's obligations under Schengen and is expected to cost less than 70 million leva for the Bulgarian-Turkish border. Zlatanov confidently stated that the border would become fully "smart," but acknowledged that current measures rely on analog methods to combat a digital threat.

The issue of drone risks became more pressing after an incident near Sofia Airport over the weekend, which led to the delay of six flights. Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov revealed that there is no legislation in place to allow the military to shoot down drones flying over military units. Transport Minister Grozdan Karadjov suggested that the drone flight might have been a provocation or a test of Bulgaria's response capabilities, rather than a prank. Zlatanov also reported that the number of illegal border crossings decreased by 70% last year, with 515 migrants rescued between summer and the end of 2024, and 60 more rescued this year. However, he noted that the discovery of dead migrants in the Strandzha region remains a yearly concern.