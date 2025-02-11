Bulgaria’s Retail Crisis: 800,000 Family Businesses Gone, Prices Soaring

Business | February 11, 2025, Tuesday // 09:18
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Retail Crisis: 800,000 Family Businesses Gone, Prices Soaring

Over the past two decades, more than 800,000 family-owned stores have vanished from Bulgaria, according to former Agriculture Minister Kiril Vatev. Vatev, speaking on Nova TV, emphasized that any manufacturer not partnering with large retail chains risks going bankrupt. He also suggested that regulations should be put in place to manage the agri-food supply chain more effectively.

Vatev explained that boycotting large retail chains would not resolve the ongoing pricing issues, as these stores do not follow the same rules as those in the countries they originate from. He proposed that, for instance, they should be restricted from operating on weekends and should close earlier in the evening, allowing smaller stores the opportunity to survive. In some European cities, supermarkets are located outside residential areas, he noted.

Further supporting the need for greater regulation, Vladimir Ivanov, Chairman of the State Commission on Commodity Exchanges and Markets, stressed that tighter control and adherence to market rules are necessary to ensure fair competition. He highlighted the structural problems in Bulgaria’s trade distribution, where goods pass through multiple levels of resellers before reaching consumers, preventing significant changes in pricing. Ivanov called for the creation of an Association of Agricultural Producers and trade structures to address these issues and improve market conditions.

Meanwhile, Dimitar Zorov, Chairman of the Milk Processors Association, refuted claims that producers were making the highest profits. He explained that the markup between manufacturers and the final price of products, such as dairy, ranges from 55% to 90%. For example, if a product's price starts at 10 leva, the final price can rise to 16-18 leva. Zorov pointed out that the main profit is made by the sellers, not the manufacturers. Factors such as new European regulations for recycled packaging materials have contributed to a 15% price increase for bottled products in the past month, making the cost of goods rise by 25-30% in total over the last year.

In this environment, four civil organizations in Bulgaria, including the Consumers' Federation and "The System Is Killing Us," have called for a nationwide supermarket boycott on February 13 to protest rising food prices, particularly affecting pensioners and low-income workers. The campaign, supported by former ombudsman Maya Manolova, aims to highlight price disparities between Bulgaria and countries like Germany and Austria. The boycott has gained traction, with over two million social media interactions, and is backed by proposals in Parliament to cap surcharges on essential goods. Critics accuse retailers of monopolistic practices and excessive markups, while economists warn that such short-term protests might only have a temporary effect, urging for long-term market regulation.

Source: Nova TV

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: stores, Bulgaria, prices

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Among EU Leaders in Female Representation in Science and Engineering

In 2023, the number of female scientists and engineers in the European Union reached 7.7 million

Society | February 12, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Is Bulgaria's Budget Just an Excuse for Failed Eurozone Bid?

Bulgaria’s draft budget for 2024 raises questions about its realism and whether it is a mere strategy to appease the European Commission and the European Central Bank

Business » Finance | February 12, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Bulgaria Moves Toward Anti-Drone Systems at Airports

Bulgaria's airport operators have agreed on the need to implement anti-drone systems at all international airports in the country

Politics » Defense | February 11, 2025, Tuesday // 17:09

Cold Morning, Mild Afternoon: Bulgaria’s Weather on February 12

On February 12, Bulgaria will experience mostly sunny weather, though cloud cover will increase from the west in the afternoon

Society » Environment | February 11, 2025, Tuesday // 17:04

Bulgaria's Parliament Moves Forward with Vape Ban, Awaiting Revisions

Bulgaria's National Assembly Economic Policy and Innovation Committee has unanimously approved a ban on the sale and use of vapes

Society | February 11, 2025, Tuesday // 16:55

Bulgaria's Belene NPP Reactors Set for Ukraine’s Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Plant

Ukraine's parliament has given the green light for the acquisition of two nuclear reactors initially intended for Bulgaria's Belene Nuclear Power Plant (NPP)

Business » Energy | February 11, 2025, Tuesday // 16:46
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Business

Bulgaria's Belene NPP Reactors Set for Ukraine’s Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Plant

Ukraine's parliament has given the green light for the acquisition of two nuclear reactors initially intended for Bulgaria's Belene Nuclear Power Plant (NPP)

Business » Energy | February 11, 2025, Tuesday // 16:46

200,000 Workers Needed for Bulgaria’s Black Sea Coast as Labor Crisis Deepens

The Black Sea region in Bulgaria is facing a serious labor shortage ahead of the summer season

Business » Tourism | February 11, 2025, Tuesday // 12:25

Bulgaria’s Parvomay Municipality Adapts to Euro: Residents Express Mixed Reactions

Parvomay Municipality in Bulgaria has become one of the first to prepare for the country’s euro adoption

Business » Finance | February 11, 2025, Tuesday // 10:05

Over 36,000 Foreign Workers in Bulgaria, But 40% Leave Before Completing Three Months

In 2024, nearly 36,000 foreign workers from 79 countries have been granted permission to work in Bulgaria

Business | February 10, 2025, Monday // 11:02

Professor Steve Hanke: Bulgaria Should Keep Currency Board, Avoid Adopting the Euro

Professor Steve Hanke, who established Bulgaria’s currency board, emphasized that the country should maintain the current system, as it continues to work effectively

Business » Finance | February 10, 2025, Monday // 08:01

Bulgaria's Construction Sector Faces High Violation Rates and Safety Risks

In 2024, labor inspectors in Bulgaria carried out a total of 6,682 inspections in the construction sector, representing 13% of the overall 49,858 inspections conducted across all industries

Business » Industry | February 8, 2025, Saturday // 09:32
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria