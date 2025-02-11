Bulgaria's Corruption Ranking Hits a New Low in 2024

Bulgaria continues to struggle with high levels of corruption, as revealed by the latest Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) for 2024, published by Transparency International. The country ranks 76th out of 180 countries, maintaining its position among those with significant corruption concerns in the public sector. Bulgaria scored 43 points on the index, reflecting an ongoing issue with transparency and governance.

Within the European Union, only Hungary scores lower than Bulgaria, with a score of 41. In contrast, Denmark leads the rankings with an impressive 90 points. On the opposite end of the spectrum, countries like Somalia, Venezuela, and Syria continue to occupy the bottom spots with scores ranging from 9 to 12 points.

The data highlights Bulgaria's ongoing challenges, particularly in combating impunity, strengthening institutional frameworks, and rebuilding public trust in government. Despite some improvements in other regions, Bulgaria's ranking has dropped two places compared to the previous year, positioning it alongside countries such as Moldova, China, and the Solomon Islands. Notably, Romania, Croatia, and Slovakia hold higher rankings, though their positions have also fallen within the last year.

Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index is based on 13 independent sources, including the World Bank and the World Economic Forum, which provide data on various aspects of public sector governance and corruption. The index remains a key tool in understanding global corruption trends, and Bulgaria's declining position serves as a reminder of the reforms still needed in the country.

Source: Transparency International