US Delays Ukraine Peace Plan, Seeking European Consensus Before Proceeding

The US administration under President Donald Trump has opted to pause the development of its proposed "peace plan" for Ukraine. According to The Telegraph, the delay aims to give US officials more time to consult with European allies before moving forward with the initiative. Keith Kellogg, Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, assured European diplomats that he would engage with NATO leaders, including prime ministers and presidents, to ensure the plan aligns with their interests.

Despite this pause, elements of the plan may still be unveiled at the Munich Security Conference, which will take place this weekend. This is a shift from Kellogg’s earlier statements, where he indicated that no details would be shared at the event. The proposed plan reportedly involves continuing military support for Ukraine, possibly in exchange for access to its mineral resources. Kellogg has emphasized that the US intends to bolster Ukraine's negotiating position in any future talks with Russia.

In Ukraine, ongoing Russian missile attacks have caused power outages across the country. Ukrenergo, Ukraine's national energy distribution company, implemented emergency outages in response to a large-scale missile strike that targeted key gas infrastructure. Minister of Energy, Herman Halushchenko, confirmed the attack, stating that the energy sector remained under threat, and further details would be released as soon as the security situation permits. The national energy company clarified that these power restrictions would remain in place until the situation stabilizes.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces continue to target critical Russian infrastructure. On 11 February, drones struck the Saratov Oil Refinery in Russia’s Saratov Oblast, causing damage and a large fire. Russian authorities claimed the UAVs were intercepted by air defense systems, but videos and photos circulating on social media show the extent of the damage. Andrii Kovalenko, the head of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council’s Center for Countering Disinformation, confirmed the attack, pointing out that the refinery is a key part of Russia’s oil industry.

As Russian forces target Ukrainian energy infrastructure, Ukrainian defense forces are also holding strong on the battlefield. On 10 February, Ukrainian soldiers successfully repelled 40 Russian attacks near the settlement of Pokrovsk, despite heavy missile and aerial bombardment. Russian forces launched 77 airstrikes and over 1,000 kamikaze drones, alongside missile strikes and shelling across several fronts. Ukrainian forces faced multiple assaults on the Kharkiv, Kupiansk, Lyman, and Siversk fronts, with 127 combat clashes recorded across the country.

The ongoing conflict has also drawn attention to Russia’s treatment of Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs). According to The Wall Street Journal, Russia's penitentiary system authorized extreme violence against POWs early in the war. Russian guards were instructed to use cruel methods, including electric shocks and severe beatings, as a means to break the prisoners’ will and force compliance for interrogations. Former guards have confirmed the brutality of these practices, which have been ongoing for nearly three years.

In addition to the battlefront, Russia has been strengthening ties with North Korea. According to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Russia has sent hundreds of soldiers to North Korea, under the guise of medical treatment. However, experts suggest that these soldiers are sharing military knowledge gained from the war in Ukraine, potentially preparing North Korean forces by offering them combat experience. The ISW speculates that the exchange could be part of a strategic agreement between the two countries, especially as North Korea seeks to bolster its military capabilities.

