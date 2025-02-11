US Delays Ukraine Peace Plan, Seeking European Consensus Before Proceeding

World » UKRAINE | February 11, 2025, Tuesday // 09:00
Bulgaria: US Delays Ukraine Peace Plan, Seeking European Consensus Before Proceeding

The US administration under President Donald Trump has opted to pause the development of its proposed "peace plan" for Ukraine. According to The Telegraph, the delay aims to give US officials more time to consult with European allies before moving forward with the initiative. Keith Kellogg, Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, assured European diplomats that he would engage with NATO leaders, including prime ministers and presidents, to ensure the plan aligns with their interests.

Despite this pause, elements of the plan may still be unveiled at the Munich Security Conference, which will take place this weekend. This is a shift from Kellogg’s earlier statements, where he indicated that no details would be shared at the event. The proposed plan reportedly involves continuing military support for Ukraine, possibly in exchange for access to its mineral resources. Kellogg has emphasized that the US intends to bolster Ukraine's negotiating position in any future talks with Russia.

In Ukraine, ongoing Russian missile attacks have caused power outages across the country. Ukrenergo, Ukraine's national energy distribution company, implemented emergency outages in response to a large-scale missile strike that targeted key gas infrastructure. Minister of Energy, Herman Halushchenko, confirmed the attack, stating that the energy sector remained under threat, and further details would be released as soon as the security situation permits. The national energy company clarified that these power restrictions would remain in place until the situation stabilizes.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces continue to target critical Russian infrastructure. On 11 February, drones struck the Saratov Oil Refinery in Russia’s Saratov Oblast, causing damage and a large fire. Russian authorities claimed the UAVs were intercepted by air defense systems, but videos and photos circulating on social media show the extent of the damage. Andrii Kovalenko, the head of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council’s Center for Countering Disinformation, confirmed the attack, pointing out that the refinery is a key part of Russia’s oil industry.

As Russian forces target Ukrainian energy infrastructure, Ukrainian defense forces are also holding strong on the battlefield. On 10 February, Ukrainian soldiers successfully repelled 40 Russian attacks near the settlement of Pokrovsk, despite heavy missile and aerial bombardment. Russian forces launched 77 airstrikes and over 1,000 kamikaze drones, alongside missile strikes and shelling across several fronts. Ukrainian forces faced multiple assaults on the Kharkiv, Kupiansk, Lyman, and Siversk fronts, with 127 combat clashes recorded across the country.

The ongoing conflict has also drawn attention to Russia’s treatment of Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs). According to The Wall Street Journal, Russia's penitentiary system authorized extreme violence against POWs early in the war. Russian guards were instructed to use cruel methods, including electric shocks and severe beatings, as a means to break the prisoners’ will and force compliance for interrogations. Former guards have confirmed the brutality of these practices, which have been ongoing for nearly three years.

In addition to the battlefront, Russia has been strengthening ties with North Korea. According to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Russia has sent hundreds of soldiers to North Korea, under the guise of medical treatment. However, experts suggest that these soldiers are sharing military knowledge gained from the war in Ukraine, potentially preparing North Korean forces by offering them combat experience. The ISW speculates that the exchange could be part of a strategic agreement between the two countries, especially as North Korea seeks to bolster its military capabilities.

Sources:

  • Ukrainska Pravda
  • The Telegraph
  • ISW
  • Telegram
  • The Wall Street Journal
Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ukraine, Trump, Russia, US

Related Articles:

Bulgaria's Belene NPP Reactors Set for Ukraine’s Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Plant

Ukraine's parliament has given the green light for the acquisition of two nuclear reactors initially intended for Bulgaria's Belene Nuclear Power Plant (NPP)

Business » Energy | February 11, 2025, Tuesday // 16:46

US Ambassador Meets Russian Officials on Ukraine

The US Ambassador to Moscow, Lynne Tracy, visited Russia’s Foreign Ministry on February 11

World » Ukraine | February 11, 2025, Tuesday // 14:21

Bulgarian PM Highlights National Tech Advancements in Meeting with JD Vance

During a brief meeting at the Artificial Intelligence Summit in Paris, Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov and US Vice President JD Vance discussed strengthening bilateral relations

Politics | February 11, 2025, Tuesday // 13:00

"Let Hell Break Out": Trump Urges Israel to Act if Hostages Remain Captive

U.S. President Donald Trump warned on Monday that Israel should resume military operations in Gaza if all hostages are not released by the end of the week

World | February 11, 2025, Tuesday // 08:18

EU Warns of Retaliation Against US Steel and Aluminium Tariffs

The European Commission has warned that it will take retaliatory measures if the United States moves forward with new tariffs on steel and aluminium

World » EU | February 10, 2025, Monday // 14:00

Elon Musk Calls for End to Radio Free Europe and Voice of America

Elon Musk, the tech billionaire and head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), has called for the closure of U.S.-funded media outlets Radio Free Europe and Voice of America

World | February 10, 2025, Monday // 11:48
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

US Ambassador Meets Russian Officials on Ukraine

The US Ambassador to Moscow, Lynne Tracy, visited Russia’s Foreign Ministry on February 11

World » Ukraine | February 11, 2025, Tuesday // 14:21

Trump Reveals Progress in Talks to End Russia-Ukraine War

On February 9, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that progress had been made in discussions to end Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine, although he chose not to provide details regarding his communications with Russian President Vladimir Putin

World » Ukraine | February 10, 2025, Monday // 11:37

Trump Adviser Advocates for European Responsibility in Ukraine’s Post-War Security

Mike Waltz, a national security adviser to former US President Donald Trump, has suggested that Europe should assume responsibility for Ukraine's security guarantees once the conflict ends

World » Ukraine | February 10, 2025, Monday // 09:56

Ukraine Receives First Batch of French Mirage 2000 Fighter Jets

France has delivered the first Mirage 2000 fighter jets to Ukraine

World » Ukraine | February 6, 2025, Thursday // 13:44

Ukraine Strikes Back: 40,000 Russian Troops Lost in Kursk Offensive

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief, Oleksandr Syrskyi, reported that Russia has suffered significant losses in its six-month-long Kursk operation

World » Ukraine | February 6, 2025, Thursday // 12:00

Ukraine: 3 Million People to Receive Health Assistance in 2025

WHO launches its 2025 Ukraine Emergency Appeal seeking $68.4m to meet critical health needs

World » Ukraine | February 5, 2025, Wednesday // 15:49
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria