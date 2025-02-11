Bulgarian Man Sentenced to Life in UK for Rape
A Bulgarian man, 39-year-old Mariyan Grudev, has been sentenced to life in prison in England for rape and attempted rape. A court in Liverpool ruled that he would be eligible to request a review of his sentence no earlier than 14 years, as he is considered a significant threat to society.
Grudev was arrested in 2023 after attempting to attack a teenage girl. She managed to resist and escape, and security camera footage led to his identification and detention. The investigation also revealed a previous crime from 2019, in which he assaulted a 20-year-old woman while intoxicated.
The victim had no memory of the incident, recalling only that she had fallen. Her parents later found her without underwear. His criminal record includes offenses in Bulgaria as well. In 2014, he was sentenced to one year and two months in prison. In 2016, he attacked a 16-year-old girl in an elevator.
Authorities determined that before each attack, he spent hours watching pornographic websites before leaving home in the early morning to target victims. The judge in the case stated that there were no circumstances under which Grudev could be allowed to remain free, emphasizing the danger he poses to society.
Sources:
- Nova TV
- BTA
