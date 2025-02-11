'No Shopping on February 13!' – Bulgarians Urged to Boycott Supermarkets Over High Prices

Four civil organizations have called for a mass supermarket boycott on February 13 to protest soaring food prices, urging the Bulgarian government to support consumers rather than major retail chains. The initiative was announced at a press conference at the BTA National Press Club by Velizar Enchev, former Bulgarian ambassador to Croatia and one of the campaign's coordinators. The Consumers' Federation in Bulgaria, Affordable and Quality Food Association, "The System Is Killing Us" organization, and the United Pensioners' Union are behind the initiative, which has also received support from former ombudsman Maya Manolova.

The organizers claim that prices of essential goods have risen drastically in recent weeks, disproportionately affecting pensioners living below the poverty line and low-income workers. In a statement read by Enchev, they criticized the fact that identical products in the same supermarket chains cost more in Bulgaria than in countries like Germany and Austria. "We demand action against this price exploitation. On February 13, no one should shop—let's show retailers that we won’t tolerate their price policies," Enchev stated.

The initiative has already gained significant attention, with Manolova noting that over two million people have engaged with the call for a boycott on social media. She pointed to similar protests in Croatia, which resulted in reduced food prices after consumer pressure forced supermarkets to adjust their pricing strategies. "This is a battle for fairness. If Croatia could make a difference, so can we," she said, calling on all Bulgarians to participate.

The protest comes amid legislative efforts to regulate food pricing. The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP-United Left) and DPS-New Beginning have submitted proposals to cap markups on basic goods, while Manolova herself has introduced a bill to set a 10% limit on surcharges for essential products. These proposals are expected to be reviewed in parliamentary committees in the coming days.

Nelly Dimitrova from "The System Is Killing Us" criticized Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov’s stance that the government cannot intervene directly in the market. According to her, this means retailers operate with political backing. Meanwhile, Emil Georgiev, chairman of the Consumers' Federation in Bulgaria, noted that Bulgarian consumers remain among the least active in Europe when it comes to market pressure. "This initiative aims to change that and push both the government and businesses toward fairer pricing," he said.

The organizers accuse major supermarket chains of manipulating prices and pressuring local producers with excessive markups, sometimes exceeding 100%. Manolova dismissed claims that price caps are an anti-market measure, arguing that the real issue is the monopolistic practices of retailers. "They talk about free-market principles while blackmailing local suppliers and overcharging consumers," she stated.

Enchev made it clear that the February 13 boycott is only the beginning. If prices do not come down, the movement will continue with targeted actions against specific products and retailers. "Croatian consumers forced supermarkets to lower prices on 1,000 products. If they can do it, so can we," Manolova added, urging citizens to leave supermarket aisles empty on February 13 as a show of unity.

"The boycott of retail chains serves as a signal to the state, highlighting the need for better market regulation", economist Rumen Galabinov told Bulgarian National Radio. Galabinov, a former deputy chairman of the Financial Supervision Commission, noted that while concerns about high prices are justified, such initiatives are usually short-term and focus on essential goods that consumers cannot avoid purchasing for long.

“This type of protest typically lasts a week or two. It is not just directed at retailers but also at the state and its regulatory bodies—commissions, agencies, and oversight institutions responsible for market supervision. The free market is important, but it cannot function without regulation,” he explained.

Reflecting on trade developments in Bulgaria over the past two decades, Galabinov pointed out that shopping patterns have shifted, aligning with European and global trends. “Small neighborhood stores are turning into boutique or farmers' markets, while large retail chains dominate mass shopping,” he said.

The economist acknowledged that prices have risen faster than incomes, a reality affecting many consumers. Regarding proposals to impose limits on retail markups, he cautioned that such measures have only a temporary impact. “This is an administrative solution rather than a market-based one. It may initially push prices down, but deferred consumption due to the boycott will eventually take place, potentially leading to price increases later,” Galabinov concluded.

