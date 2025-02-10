Breakdown in Aging Pipeline Cuts Off Heating in Parts of Sofia

Society | February 10, 2025, Monday // 16:14
Bulgaria: Breakdown in Aging Pipeline Cuts Off Heating in Parts of Sofia @Pexels

A heating supply failure has left five neighborhoods in Sofia without heating and hot water. The issue began late Sunday night at 10:40 p.m. in "Mladost 1" district and extended to "Studentski grad," "Vitosha," "Darvenitsa," and "Malinova dolina" after midnight. The disruption is due to a malfunction in a heating supply pipeline located in the yard of "St. Anna" Hospital—District Hospital.

According to "Toplofikatsiya Sofia" (Heating systems Sofia) the pipeline, built in the 1980s, has exceeded its operational lifespan and is scheduled for complete modernization. The company has already signed a contract for its replacement, and design and coordination procedures are currently in progress.

The affected areas are expected to have their heating supply restored by February 12 at 12:10 a.m. However, no specific timeline has been provided for the long-term replacement of the aging infrastructure.

