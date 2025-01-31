Romanian President Klaus Iohannis Resigns to Avert Political Crisis

Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis announced his resignation on Monday, February 10, stating that he was stepping down to prevent the political crisis that would follow his possible suspension by Parliament. His resignation will take effect on February 12.

The announcement came ahead of a parliamentary vote scheduled for Tuesday, February 11, on a motion to suspend him. This was the third attempt by lawmakers to initiate his removal after previous efforts were blocked for procedural reasons. This time, the ultranationalist Party of Young People (POT), the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), and SOS, backed by lawmakers from the Save Romania Union (USR), managed to gather the necessary signatures to move forward with the process.

Iohannis dismissed the suspension attempt as unnecessary, arguing that he had only remained in office due to a ruling by the Constitutional Court (CCR) that annulled the presidential elections held in December 2024. The court’s decision extended his mandate until a new president could be elected. While Iohannis insisted that this was in line with constitutional provisions, opposition parties continued to challenge his legitimacy, fueling political tensions in the country.

He also warned that the suspension process would have destabilizing effects both domestically and internationally. “In a little while, the Romanian Parliament will vote on my suspension, and Romania will enter a crisis. The entire society will be shaken. There will be no more discussion about the presidential elections. There will be no talk about how the country will move forward. The candidates will not be able to present their ideas in this negative mix. Externally, the effects will be long-lasting and very negative. We will be the laughing stock of the world. In order to spare Romania from this crisis, I am resigning from the position of President of Romania,” Iohannis stated.

His resignation means that, according to the Constitution, the President of the Senate, Ilie Bolojan, who is also the leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL), will assume the role of interim president. If he is unable to take over, the President of the Chamber of Deputies would be next in line.

Since the December parliamentary elections, extremist parties have repeatedly called for Iohannis to step down. POT, a recently established nationalist party that backed pro-Russian candidate Călin Georgescu, twice failed to pass motions for his suspension. However, with the backing of 26 lawmakers from the USR (Renew Europe), the third attempt secured the necessary parliamentary support.

The Constitutional Court's ruling allowing Iohannis to remain in office until new elections has been widely debated, as Romania’s constitution does not explicitly address extensions of presidential terms beyond five years. Many experts have criticized the decision, arguing that it created a legal and political vacuum that fueled the current crisis.

The first round of the repeat presidential elections is scheduled for May 4, with a potential runoff set for May 18. Until then, Bolojan will oversee the transition as interim president.

