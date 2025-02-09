Weather in Bulgaria: Strong Winds and Low Temperatures Forecast for February 11
Temperatures across Bulgaria on February 11 will be notably low, with morning minimums ranging from minus 10 to minus 5 degrees Celsius. In some basins, the cold will intensify further, reaching minus 14 degrees, while Sofia is expected to see around minus 10 degrees. The day will start mostly sunny, though cloud cover will gradually increase over the eastern regions. Winds will be light to moderate from the east-northeast, but in Eastern Bulgaria, a moderate northerly wind will be present. Daytime temperatures will range between minus 1 and 4 degrees, with slightly higher values of up to 8 degrees in southern areas. Sofia will experience a maximum temperature of around 2 degrees.
Along the Black Sea coast, cloud cover will increase as the day progresses. A moderate to strong northerly wind will blow across the region, keeping daytime temperatures between 1 and 3 degrees Celsius. The sea water temperature is expected to range from 5 to 7 degrees.
In the mountains, sunny weather will prevail. Winds will be moderate from the east-northeast, but at higher elevations, a temporarily strong northerly wind will be felt. At an altitude of 1,200 meters, temperatures will hover around minus 2 degrees, while at 2,000 meters, they will drop to approximately minus 7 degrees.
Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)
