Kosovo Election Results: Albin Kurti’s Coalition Set to Lead Despite No Majority

Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti, leading the Self-Determination Movement (Vetevendosje), has secured a victory in the country's recent parliamentary election. Exit polls revealed that his coalition, which includes partners from the GUXO and Alternativa parties, won over 40% of the vote. Kurti, who is seeking a third consecutive term as prime minister, expressed confidence in the coalition's success, despite not achieving an outright majority. He addressed supporters in Pristina, declaring that his coalition would continue to govern and form the next Cabinet. Kurti's Self-Determination Movement remains the leading force in Kosovo's political landscape, having previously governed the country from 2020 to 2021, until it was ousted by a vote of no confidence.

The Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK) followed with around 22% of the vote, while the Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK) garnered 18%, and the Alliance for the Future of Kosovo (AAK) secured over 7%. Despite these numbers, Kurti's coalition's success signifies a significant triumph for his left-wing party. Kosovo's complex political environment, shaped by its unresolved conflict with Serbia, continues to influence the outcome of its elections. Since Kosovo declared its independence from Serbia in 2008, tensions between the two countries have remained high, with Serbia, Russia, and other countries refusing to recognize Kosovo's sovereignty.

With 88% of votes counted, Vetevendosje! led with 41.3%, a solid lead over its competitors. However, the election results indicated that Kurti's party would need to find coalition partners to form a government. The Democratic League of Kosovo and the Alliance for Kosovo’s Future are potential partners, though negotiations are ongoing. Despite this, Kurti remained optimistic and emphasized that his party had won and would form the new Cabinet.

The election marked a crucial moment for Kosovo, as it was the first time since its independence that the country completed a full parliamentary term. The vote also holds significant weight as Kosovo navigates stalled talks with Serbia on normalizing relations. International aid, vital for the country’s development, has been uncertain, especially after the United States and the European Union froze funding for some projects. Kosovo, one of Europe’s poorest countries with a GDP of less than 6,000 euros per person, faces numerous challenges in the coming term, including economic development, poverty reduction, and improvements in public services such as education and healthcare.

Ethnic Serb representation in Kosovo also remains a contentious issue. In the recent election, Srpska Lista, the main party representing Kosovo's ethnic Serb minority, secured 2.8% of the vote, a sharp decline from its results four years ago. The Serb minority in Kosovo remains heavily dependent on Serbia for social services and financial support, particularly from Belgrade. The U.S., the EU, and NATO's Kosovo Force (KFOR) have expressed concerns over rising tensions in the region, especially regarding actions that may escalate inter-ethnic conflict.

Kurti’s victory sets the stage for a new term marked by challenges related to both domestic governance and Kosovo’s foreign relations. His administration will need to balance the complex dynamics of Kosovo’s internal politics with the broader geopolitical implications of its relationship with Serbia, as well as the need to maintain stability and secure foreign aid for the country’s development.