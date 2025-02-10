Reform UK Surpasses 200,000 Members, Targets Labour

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has announced that the party has surpassed 200,000 members, signaling significant growth since its formation in 2021 as the successor to the Brexit Party. Addressing a regional conference in Wiltshire, Farage described the expansion as “truly extraordinary” and set the next target of overtaking Labour’s membership, which currently stands at approximately 309,000. With a membership counter displayed behind him, Farage expressed his confidence in Reform UK's rapid rise, declaring that the party’s goal is to become the largest political force in the UK.

He pointed out that Reform UK had already surpassed the Conservative Party’s membership, which stood at 131,680 in November, and emphasized the importance of the party's growing influence in the political landscape. Reflecting on the rapid development of his party, Farage remarked that it highlights the public's desire for “real political leadership” and change, noting that his party’s success is a sign that people are dissatisfied with the current state of British politics.

Farage also took the opportunity to criticize the Conservative Party’s leadership, accusing them of betraying the country on issues such as immigration, taxes, and Brexit. He argued that the increase in population from immigration had significantly impacted the living standards of British citizens, with many newcomers not contributing to the economy. Referring to the government’s immigration policies under Boris Johnson, Farage contended that only a small percentage of the newcomers were working or contributing to the economy, calling the situation an “outrage” that costs the taxpayer.

In the latest political poll, Reform UK emerged as the top choice among former Conservative voters, reflecting the growing discontent with the main political parties. While Reform UK continues to gain momentum, Farage has ruled out any possibility of forming a pact with the Conservative Party or former Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The party has made it clear that it will pursue its own independent path, without entering into alliances with its political rivals.

Despite the challenges of accurately comparing membership figures between parties, Farage’s goal is clear: to surpass Labour’s membership and establish Reform UK as the largest political party in the country. While Labour’s membership has decreased slightly from 348,500 in July 2023 to its current figure of 309,000, Reform UK aims to outpace them in the coming months. Farage's leadership and the party’s commitment to representing the interests of those dissatisfied with the status quo seem to be resonating with a growing number of people across the UK.

Sources: