Elon Musk Calls for End to Radio Free Europe and Voice of America
Elon Musk, the tech billionaire and head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), has called for the closure of U.S.-funded media outlets Radio Free Europe and Voice of America. On February 9, Musk responded to comments made by Richard Grenell, U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Special Missions, on X, agreeing with his position and stating that these media outlets should be shut down. Musk criticized these organizations, claiming that they are no longer relevant, with "radical left crazy people" talking to themselves while wasting over $1 billion a year of taxpayer money. He also emphasized that Europe is "free now" and that these media outlets no longer serve a significant purpose.
Grenell, who worked with journalists from these outlets for decades, echoed Musk's views, arguing that these state-funded outlets are outdated and should be abolished. He labeled Radio Free Europe and Voice of America as "relics of the past," suggesting that the U.S. government should not fund media organizations with taxpayer money. Musk and Grenell both oppose government funding for media organizations, with Musk previously criticizing federal payments to outlets like Politico, The Associated Press, and The New York Times, deeming them wasteful uses of public funds.
Radio Free Europe, an online publication and radio station, and Voice of America, a broadcaster in 47 languages, are both funded by the U.S. government. While they have significant global audiences, their funding has come under increasing scrutiny amid ongoing debates over government involvement in media. The Trump administration has also sought to halt subscriptions to media outlets like Politico, adding to the broader conversation about government support for media organizations.
