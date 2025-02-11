Trump Reveals Progress in Talks to End Russia-Ukraine War

US Delays Ukraine Peace Plan, Seeking European Consensus Before Proceeding
The US administration under President Donald Trump has opted to pause the development of its proposed "peace plan" for Ukraine
On February 9, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that progress had been made in discussions to end Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine, although he chose not to provide details regarding his communications with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Speaking to the press aboard Air Force One, Trump confirmed he had been in contact with Putin and mentioned that more conversations were expected in the future. When asked about the timing of their talks, Trump replied, "I've had it. Let's just say I've had it," indicating ongoing discussions.
Trump also emphasized that the U.S. was engaging with both Russia and Ukraine, but he refrained from elaborating on the content of these conversations. He did, however, express optimism, stating, "I do believe we're making progress." The president first disclosed his talks with Putin in a February 8 interview with the New York Post, revealing that the Russian leader expressed concern about the loss of life in the conflict.
Since taking office, the Trump administration has pushed for a quick resolution to the war, aiming for a deal within the first 100 days of his presidency. On February 7, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reaffirmed the administration's objective of resolving the war as swiftly as possible. Additionally, Trump announced the possibility of meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Washington in the near future, as well as expressing interest in meeting with Putin "very quickly."
Reports indicate that discussions between Washington and Kyiv have touched on Ukraine's underground rare earth minerals and other matters, though Trump did not provide further specifics. He had previously suggested that Ukraine might offer rare earths in exchange for U.S. assistance, a proposal that Ukraine has shown a willingness to consider.
Meanwhile, Mike Waltz, national security adviser to US President Donald Trump, proposed that Europe take on the responsibility of providing security guarantees for Ukraine once the conflict concludes. In an NBC News interview, Waltz emphasized that Europe's role would be pivotal in resolving the war, while Trump aims to end the conflict but leaves the security aspects to European leaders. Waltz also mentioned that the US seeks to recover its military aid to Ukraine by forming partnerships with the country on natural resources, including rare earths and energy.
In diplomatic efforts, US Vice President JD Vance will meet with Ukrainian President Zelensky at the Munich Security Conference in February to discuss US strategies, while Trump’s special envoy Keith Kellogg will also participate in the event.
