Progress on Hemus Highway Delayed Again, 15-Kilometer Section Set for July Completion

Society | February 10, 2025, Monday // 10:09
Bulgaria: Progress on Hemus Highway Delayed Again, 15-Kilometer Section Set for July Completion

Bulgaria’s long-awaited Hemus Highway construction is making slow but steady progress, with 15 kilometers set to be completed by July 2025, after several years of delays. Despite the initial construction start four years ago, the project has struggled with unfinished expropriation procedures. However, with over 1.1 billion leva paid to private companies in 2020, there have been efforts to move forward.

The 15-kilometer section, running from Boaza to the intersection with the Lukovit - Ugarchin road at the Dermantsi road junction, is now expected to be finished this year, following setbacks. Initially, the section was slated for completion by the end of 2024, but that deadline was later moved to early 2025. Regional Minister Ivan Ivanov confirmed the delay in response to a parliamentary inquiry. The project began in 2021, with the first 1.62 kilometers being broken ground before the parliamentary elections, and it has been an uphill task since then.

In the longer term, sections beyond the 15 kilometers are also facing delays. Two further sections, totaling 36 kilometers towards Pleven, are not projected to be completed until the end of 2026. Of the remaining 220 kilometers, no sections are yet under construction. Minister Ivanov indicated that only a few sections are nearing readiness. While one section has made significant progress, the rest are far behind.

Section progress reports show that the first stretch from Boaza to Dermantsi is at 83.5% completion, while the following sections remain much less advanced—just 31% and 55% completion, respectively. In contrast, a year ago, progress was reported as significantly lower, at only 15%, 8%, and 2% for the sections. The current construction is expected to be further delayed, with permits for two more sections to be issued by March 2025, although their exact timelines remain unclear.

Additionally, construction work is facing significant hurdles in the 89-kilometer stretch from Veliko Tarnovo to Targovishte. A design route for the seventh section, between Tarnovo and the Kovachevsko Kale substation, has not yet been selected, causing further delays. In the eighth section, from Kovachevsko Kale to Loznitsa, design work is ongoing, and procedures for section nine are expected to follow soon.

The construction of the highway has been delayed since 2019, largely due to unfinished expropriation procedures, which have hindered progress. In 2018, the Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA) signed a contract with the state-owned company Avtomagistrali for the first six sections, totaling 134 kilometers to Veliko Tarnovo. A subsequent contract was signed in 2019 for 89 kilometers, but despite this, no sections have been completed, even after six years.

Expropriation challenges have been compounded by the fact that Avtomagistrali has subcontracted much of the work to private companies, although it had been expected to complete the project on its own under an in-house procedure. The National Audit Office report revealed that Avtomagistrali had paid substantial sums to companies like Hydrostroy, Avtomagistrali Hemus, and Bitumina GmBh Bulgaria for various services. However, as revealed over the years, these practices have drawn criticism, particularly since in-house procedures should not involve subcontractors. These payments have led to questions about the transparency and efficiency of the project, despite the vast sums invested.

As the construction delays continue to cause frustration, it remains uncertain whether the remaining sections of the highway will meet their deadlines or face further setbacks.

Sources:

  • Capital
  • Road Infrastructure Agency
  • BTA
Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: highway, Hemus, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Is Bulgaria's Budget Just an Excuse for Failed Eurozone Bid?

Bulgaria’s draft budget for 2024 raises questions about its realism and whether it is a mere strategy to appease the European Commission and the European Central Bank

Business » Finance | February 12, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

200,000 Workers Needed for Bulgaria’s Black Sea Coast as Labor Crisis Deepens

The Black Sea region in Bulgaria is facing a serious labor shortage ahead of the summer season

Business » Tourism | February 11, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

Bulgaria Plans Anti-Drone Systems for Border Protection, Awaiting Funding

Anton Zlatanov, the head of the Border Police, spoke to BNT about the need for anti-drone systems at all strategic locations in Bulgaria, including airports

Politics » Defense | February 11, 2025, Tuesday // 11:00

Bulgaria’s Parvomay Municipality Adapts to Euro: Residents Express Mixed Reactions

Parvomay Municipality in Bulgaria has become one of the first to prepare for the country’s euro adoption

Business » Finance | February 11, 2025, Tuesday // 10:05

Bulgaria’s Retail Crisis: 800,000 Family Businesses Gone, Prices Soaring

Over the past two decades, more than 800,000 family-owned stores have vanished from Bulgaria

Business | February 11, 2025, Tuesday // 09:18

Bulgaria's Corruption Ranking Hits a New Low in 2024

Bulgaria continues to struggle with high levels of corruption

Society | February 11, 2025, Tuesday // 09:05
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Bulgaria's Corruption Ranking Hits a New Low in 2024

Bulgaria continues to struggle with high levels of corruption

Society | February 11, 2025, Tuesday // 09:05

'No Shopping on February 13!' – Bulgarians Urged to Boycott Supermarkets Over High Prices

Four civil organizations have called for a mass supermarket boycott on February 13 to protest soaring food prices

Society | February 11, 2025, Tuesday // 08:07

Weather in Bulgaria: Strong Winds and Low Temperatures Forecast for February 11

Temperatures across Bulgaria on February 11 will be notably low, with morning minimums ranging from minus 10 to minus 5 degrees Celsius

Society » Environment | February 10, 2025, Monday // 17:00

Breakdown in Aging Pipeline Cuts Off Heating in Parts of Sofia

A heating supply failure has left five neighborhoods in Sofia without heating and hot water

Society | February 10, 2025, Monday // 16:14

Bulgarian ID Card Named Best in Europe

At this year’s High Security Printing EMEA-2025 conference in Basel, Switzerland, the Bulgarian ID card was awarded first place as the best ID card in Europe for 2024

Society | February 10, 2025, Monday // 13:02

Beekeepers Celebrate Patron Saint Charalambos with Honey Blessings

The Orthodox Church today honors the memory of St. Charalambos the Wonderworker,, a revered figure known for his miraculous healings and unwavering faith

Society » Culture | February 10, 2025, Monday // 09:40
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria