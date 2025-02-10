Progress on Hemus Highway Delayed Again, 15-Kilometer Section Set for July Completion

Bulgaria’s long-awaited Hemus Highway construction is making slow but steady progress, with 15 kilometers set to be completed by July 2025, after several years of delays. Despite the initial construction start four years ago, the project has struggled with unfinished expropriation procedures. However, with over 1.1 billion leva paid to private companies in 2020, there have been efforts to move forward.

The 15-kilometer section, running from Boaza to the intersection with the Lukovit - Ugarchin road at the Dermantsi road junction, is now expected to be finished this year, following setbacks. Initially, the section was slated for completion by the end of 2024, but that deadline was later moved to early 2025. Regional Minister Ivan Ivanov confirmed the delay in response to a parliamentary inquiry. The project began in 2021, with the first 1.62 kilometers being broken ground before the parliamentary elections, and it has been an uphill task since then.

In the longer term, sections beyond the 15 kilometers are also facing delays. Two further sections, totaling 36 kilometers towards Pleven, are not projected to be completed until the end of 2026. Of the remaining 220 kilometers, no sections are yet under construction. Minister Ivanov indicated that only a few sections are nearing readiness. While one section has made significant progress, the rest are far behind.

Section progress reports show that the first stretch from Boaza to Dermantsi is at 83.5% completion, while the following sections remain much less advanced—just 31% and 55% completion, respectively. In contrast, a year ago, progress was reported as significantly lower, at only 15%, 8%, and 2% for the sections. The current construction is expected to be further delayed, with permits for two more sections to be issued by March 2025, although their exact timelines remain unclear.

Additionally, construction work is facing significant hurdles in the 89-kilometer stretch from Veliko Tarnovo to Targovishte. A design route for the seventh section, between Tarnovo and the Kovachevsko Kale substation, has not yet been selected, causing further delays. In the eighth section, from Kovachevsko Kale to Loznitsa, design work is ongoing, and procedures for section nine are expected to follow soon.

The construction of the highway has been delayed since 2019, largely due to unfinished expropriation procedures, which have hindered progress. In 2018, the Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA) signed a contract with the state-owned company Avtomagistrali for the first six sections, totaling 134 kilometers to Veliko Tarnovo. A subsequent contract was signed in 2019 for 89 kilometers, but despite this, no sections have been completed, even after six years.

Expropriation challenges have been compounded by the fact that Avtomagistrali has subcontracted much of the work to private companies, although it had been expected to complete the project on its own under an in-house procedure. The National Audit Office report revealed that Avtomagistrali had paid substantial sums to companies like Hydrostroy, Avtomagistrali Hemus, and Bitumina GmBh Bulgaria for various services. However, as revealed over the years, these practices have drawn criticism, particularly since in-house procedures should not involve subcontractors. These payments have led to questions about the transparency and efficiency of the project, despite the vast sums invested.

As the construction delays continue to cause frustration, it remains uncertain whether the remaining sections of the highway will meet their deadlines or face further setbacks.

