Trump Adviser Advocates for European Responsibility in Ukraine’s Post-War Security

Mike Waltz, a national security adviser to former US President Donald Trump, has suggested that Europe should assume responsibility for Ukraine's security guarantees once the conflict ends. Speaking in an interview with NBC News, Waltz emphasized that the future of the war would be largely in European hands, with Trump seeking to end the war but leaving security issues to European leaders. He pointed out that President Trump plans to address the Russo-Ukrainian conflict in Europe next week, with the US Secretary of State, Secretary of Defense, Vice President, and Special Envoy scheduled to discuss plans for peace.

Waltz also highlighted that the US is seeking to recover the costs of its military aid to Ukraine, proposing partnerships with Ukraine on natural resources, including rare earths and energy, to offset those expenditures. This partnership would involve Ukraine leveraging its natural resources, oil, and gas, in return for support from the US. Waltz added that the priority was to get all sides to the negotiating table, stating that Russia's economy is struggling and that global leaders, including those from China, India, and the Middle East, are eager to help end the war.

Meanwhile, Russia is preparing to escalate its forced mobilization in the occupied territories of Ukraine as it seeks to replace its battlefield losses. According to Ukraine's National Resistance Center (NRC), Russian forces are increasing pressure on Ukrainian men of military age, urging them to sign military contracts under threat of arrest, property confiscation, or deportation. Russian recruiters are also targeting migrants from Central Asia who arrived in occupied territories seeking work, offering them enlistment in the Russian armed forces. This forced mobilization is a violation of international law, as it contravenes the Geneva Conventions, which prohibit occupying powers from forcing civilians to serve in the occupying army.

Russia’s military recruitment strategy is not limited to the occupied regions; it also involves tapping into its domestic population, with at least 126,000 soldiers expected to be recruited in 2025 to replace losses sustained in the war. As of February 9, reports from Ukraine's General Staff indicated that Russia has lost nearly 850,000 personnel in the ongoing war.

On the technological front, Russia is using lessons learned from the war in Ukraine to enhance its military capabilities, particularly drones and electronic warfare (EW) systems. The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reports that Russia is employing its battlefield experience to advance hybrid warfare tactics, including drone reconnaissance, against NATO member states. NATO nations have reportedly struggled to counter Russian drones, demonstrating a need for improved defensive technologies. Russia is also leveraging its alliances with adversarial states like North Korea to mitigate resource shortages and strengthen its war effort.

In other diplomatic developments, US Vice President JD Vance is scheduled to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during the Munich Security Conference, which takes place from February 14 to 16. Zelensky will lead Ukraine’s delegation, and the meeting with Vance will mark a significant moment in ongoing US-Ukrainian diplomatic efforts. The Munich conference will also serve as a platform for discussions on future US strategies for ending the war. Meanwhile, Keith Kellogg, Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, is expected to attend the conference and engage with US allies. Sources have indicated that the Trump administration may present a new plan to resolve the conflict, although Kellogg has denied that a definitive peace plan will be unveiled during the event.

